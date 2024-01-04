​KEVIN Deery is 'excited' by the capture of former Charlton Athletic striker Mikhail Kennedy and Derry City full-back Caoimhin Porter who he believes will inject new life into Institute's promotion push this season.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Kennedy (27) arrives on a permanent transfer from Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders and is expected to be joined by Derry City full-back Caoimhin Porter who is close to agreeing a six month loan deal from the Candy Stripes.

The arrival of the talented duo would certainly be a significant statement from Institute and provides a timely boost heading into a huge four days which could have a major bearing on the club's season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming Kennedy’s departure from Crusaders on Thursday afternoon, the North Belfast club released a statement wishing the player well at his new club.

"Crusaders Football Club can announce that Mikhail Kennedy has left the club and has joined Championship side Institute with immediate effect.

“Mikhail joined Crusaders in the summer but has found playing time limited in the team. Mikhail played 10 games for Crusaders scoring his only goal against Portadown in the League Cup back in November.

"We wish Mikhail all the very best in the future and thank him for his time in Red and Black.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's hoped Kennedy will be available for selection for Saturday's Irish Cup fifth round tie against Crumlin Star at Brandywell and with a crunch rescheduled clash against league leaders Dundela to come next Tuesday, Deery hopes his new signings can provide much needed firepower.

Dergview ‘s Mikhail Kennedy scores a second half goal against Institute. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2315GS –

Deery knows all about striker Kennedy who scored 14 goals last season for Dergview earning him a move to Seaview in the summer and he believes his acquisition will benefit the younger members of his squad going into the second half of the season.

"Mikhail was brilliant last year for Dergview and got his move to Crusaders where he was challenging for things and playing in Europe," said Deery.

"It goes without saying he gives us brilliant experience and we're hoping for a real calmness out of him in terms of decision-making around the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will help our young lads a lot so we're delighted to get that over the line. He's a brilliant person as well who just wants to play and enjoy his football. He falls into our remit brilliantly at the minute and adds much needed experience."

Caoimhin Porter playing for Finn Harps against his former club Derry City. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 34

Kennedy retired from football after sustaining a recurrence of his ACL injury sustained at Charlton in 2019 representing 'Stute in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup against Derry City in 2019.

He returned to senior football with Dergview last year and made a major impact with his performances earning him a two year deal with Crusaders.

"Myself and Mo (Mahon) know him really well. He's had a good couple of years without injuries and he's in a good place so I'm really excited with the couple of signings we've got through the door. They will help us a lot going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a statement signing and will give us a chance in the final third with a bit more calmness and experience.

"We're going really well but it's nice and positive to get three or four new faces in which will inject a bit of life into it. We’re happy with the business we've done. Obviously we would still love another attacker if he became available to us.

"We feel we still need one more attacker who can help give us a bit of firepower.”

Kennedy’s signing and the imminent arrival of Porter will be the latest transfer dealings in an busy window for Deery following quickly in the footsteps of 21 year-old Harland & Wolff Welders midfielder Daylen Farren and another Derry City loanee goalkeeper Fintan Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Deery isn't finished yet as the Creggan man continues to search for another attack-minded player in the January window.