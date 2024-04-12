One last push . . . Institute will need to dig deep to keep their title challenge alive.

​With leaders Portadown entertaining second placed Dundela, 'Stute could make further ground on their title rivals with back to back wins.

It's the third last fixture of a gruelling season and to be still in the title shake-up at this stage of the campaign is already a hugely impressive achievement from Deery's young troops.

However, the Creggan man is taking nothing for granted as he's fully aware of the challenge facing them.

Institute’s Michael Harris will be a key player over the remaining games.

Indeed, Annagh United stunned Portadown last week with a 4-2 win at Shamrock Park and it's the one team Institute have failed to beat this year.

Ciaran McGurgan's side humbled 'Stute at Brandywell back in December with a 3-1 win and Deery is expecting a tough encounter.

"Absolutely, I think from the turn of the year they've lost just one game, won 11 and drawn two so they're bang on form themselves," Deery pointed out. "I've seen a lot of the goals they scored against Portadown. They got goals at good times. It's goals you see a lot of in this league. A penalty, corner, direct free kick and then they got another set-piece. So three or four goals from deadballs so we have to reflect on that and get our work done and be ready for the physical challenge they will bring."

Annagh of course will still have aspirations of winning the title and achieving promotion themselves as they sit just six points behind Portadown but they will have to win all their remaining three games. Institute will be seeking to put one of their rivals out of the running with victory.

"They are all massive games now," said Deery. "The last three months they've all been massive games. We just need to find a way to win the game. "It's not going to be easy. We've drawn with them twice this year and they beat us. We owe it to ourselves as a group to prove we can beat them.

"I think this is the only team this year we haven't beat. So that has to motivate us to try and win the match. It also leaves them seven points behind ourselves with two games to go so we have a chance to put one of our rivals out of the road. They will be looking at it as a chance to get into the title race so it's going to be a good game and we're looking forward to it."

'Stute have defeated the odds to be in this position and with one of their top scorers Mikhail Kennedy missing through injury, it would be a remarkable show of their character and quality should they finish the job.

Three wins from their final three games and they should be crowned champions or at least secure a promotion play-off given that mouthwaretring final day showdown with Portadown. Deery knows there's a lot of work to do before they can start thinking about that fixture.

"I would say if we were to win our next three games we would be very unlucky not to win the league but we don't want to look too far ahead. This is where you earn your corn and get points. I've been involved in a few title run-ins and you just have to remain calm, not get ahead of yourselves and try and get three points from week to week.

"The whole group has stood up this season and we just need to keep it going. We have until the end of this month to win three football games but we always just concentrate on the next one which is Annagh and they're flying themselves so we have to be ready to go again on Saturday."

With Kennedy out, Deery hopes everyone else can continue to chip in with the goals which could take them to the promised land of the Premiership.

"We need everyone to chip in especially with Mikhail, one of our top scorers out. You could see last week Shane Boyle and Danny [Lafferty] popping up against Welders getting their first of the season and DK [Dylan King] got his first as well so it's a great time to pop up with one.

"Also Conor Quigley who isn't renown for scoring goals. So our defenders are popping up with goals which is what we need.

“It's a very important part of this league, defending and attacking set-pieces. So I'm delighted with the goals we scored and that's testament to Liam Mullen.

"I'm delighted with the set piece deliveries and we got our timing right so hopefully that can continue.

