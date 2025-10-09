​INSTITUTE Football Club chairman Bill Anderson says the club can't afford to take legal action but will be keeping a watching brief as Derry City and Crusaders take their respective NI Football Fund disputes to the law courts.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The homeless NIFL Championship outfit had hoped funding from the government programme would have helped them realise their dream of returning to its traditional Waterside base and a proposed new stadium at Clooney Park West.

Its bid for a share of the £36.6 million pot was rejected and Mr Anderson warned the denial of funding means the club now faces an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their application scoring highly in the matrix scoring system used by the Department for Communities to determine the 20 clubs who progressed stage two of the process, Institute - who ground-share with Derry City at Brandywell Stadium - was severely hamstrung given its lack of existing facility.

The club was forced to vacate the Riverside Stadium after severe flooding in 2017 but was unable to score highly in certain parts of the application including questions relating to safety, modernisation and capacity or community benefit and environmental sustainability.

Derry City, who bid for £11.8million, scored fourth highest overall and were just four marks behind the second highest scoring tier three applicant. However, the Brandywell club failed to progress to the due diligence process with only Cliftonville and Glentoran deemed successful.

While Derry City confirmed its intention to lodge legal proceedings to challenge its omission in a joint statement with Crusaders on Wednesday, the 'Stute chairman insists it's not an avenue available to the cash-strapped Waterside club, citing high legal fees as a deterrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I fully understand Derry City's and Crusaders' positions and going down the legal route," began Mr Anderson. "However, that option simply isn't available for Institute Football Club given the costs involved. We just don't have the budget for legal challenges presently but we will be keeping a close eye on developments whilst continuing to explore alternative funding opportunities to deliver our project."