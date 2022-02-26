Institute come from behind to see off Ballinamallard United

Brendan McLaughlin (No 10) and Mark McFadden congratulate Jay Riley after his deflected cross earned Institute a 2-1 victory over Ballinamallard. Picture: George Sweeney.

Institute secured their first league success in four games thanks to a superb come from behind victory over promotion hopefuls Ballinamallard United.

Trailing to BJ Banda's early strike, Brian Donaghey's men levelled things thanks to Brendan McLaughlin's neat finish and claimed all three points in somewhat fortunate circumstances as the unfortunate Richard Clarke turned the ball into his own.

The win combined with Knockbreda's home loss to Dundela, means Brian Donaghey's side moved to just two points behind third bottom Breda, with nine games remaining.

On four minutes Mark McFadden played a neat one two with Brendan McLaughlin, before the young midfielder's powerful strike from 25 yards was well gathered by a diving United goalkeeper Rory Brown.

Ballinamallard took the lead on 16 minutes, as striker Banda showed some calm and clinical finishing, when he raced clear of the home side's defence before, skipping around the out-rushing John Connolly and coolly slotted the ball home into the net, despite Conor Quigley's best attempts on the line.

The home side should have gone close to levelling things soon after as Quigley's left wing free-kick found centre-back Shaun Leppard at the back post, but the unmarked defender headed wide from close range.

Just after the half-hour mark a clever pass by Aaron Arkinson released Sean McEvoy down the left and the United winger cut inside past Jay Riley, before seeing his powerful strike flash over the bar.

The Drumahoe club levelled things on 39 minutes as good play by Liam Walsh saw him get away from a few challenges before teeing up McLaughlin just inside the box and the striker made no mistake, firing home left footed, giving Brown no chance.

Institute took the lead on 58 minutes when a neat passing move ended with McLaughlin feeding Riley down the right and the young full-back's cross into six yard was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Clarke.

Ballinamallard had a good chance to equalise on 73 minutes as Clarke's free-kick picked out Joshua McIlwaine, but the striker failed to hit the target from close range and headed wide.

Stute went close to adding a third moments later as McLaughlin picked up possession from Clarke, before finding Ian Parkhill, but the on-loan Coleraine striker saw his left footed strike sail just over Brown's crossbar.

In the closing stages Reece Byrne missed a golden chance to equalise when Mark Stafford came out from the back before his pass found the young striker free inside the box, but his shot on the turn from 10 yards, whistled just past Connolly's left hand post.

Institute: John Connolly, Jay Riley, Shaun Leppard, Rhys McDermott, Conor Quigley; Aidan McCauley, Mark McFadden, Liam Walsh (Cormac Burke 80); Ian Parkhill, Caolan McLaughlin (Gareth Brown 36), Brendan McLaughlin.

Ballinamallard United: Rory Brown, Dean Curry, Mark Stafford, Richard Clarke (Ronan McKinley 84), Aaron Arkinson, Evan Tweed (Christopher Kelly 31), BJ Banda, Joshua McIlwaine, Darragh Byrne, Reece Byrne (Callum Moorehead 84), Sean McEvoy (Patrick Ferry HT).