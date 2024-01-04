INSTITUTE Football Club has completed the signing of former Charlton Athletic striker Mikhail Kennedy from Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders.

The arrival of the 27 year-old Shantallow man is a statement signing for the second placed NIFL Championship club and will provide a significant boost to their promotion push this season.

Kennedy netted 14 goals for Dergview in the Irish Championship last season earning him the move to Seaview in the summer and his experience will be key for Deery's youthful 'Stute team going into the second half of the season.

It's also understood talented Derry City fullback Caoimhin Porter could be joining Kennedy at Institute in the next few days with a potential six month loan deal on the cards as Deery makes a significant moves in the transfer window.

Ballymoor graduate, Porter spent last season on loan at Finn Harps in the League of Ireland First Division and will be looking to make an impression with a year remaining on his current Derry contract.

'Stute boss, Deery hasn't wasted any time in bolstering his squad when the January Transfer Window opened as he hopes to sustain the club's promotion challenge ahead of a crunch four day period where they host Crumlin Star in the Irish Cup fifth round before travelling to league leaders Dundela on Tuesday night for a rearranged top of the table clash.

Kennedy and Porter would become the third and fourth additions in the window following quickly in the footsteps of 21 year-old Harland & Wolff Welders midfielder Daylen Farren and another Derry City loanee goalkeeper Fintan Doherty.