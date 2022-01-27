Institute expect midfielder Jake Morrow to return

Institute manager Brian Donaghey.

The Drumahoe club travel to Harland & Wolff Welders on Saturday (KO 3pm) looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-1 lost at Dergview.

“It’s mad, I keep on saying it’s two steps forward and three steps back at times,” he stated. “It’s very frustrating but you get that with young players, you get that with players only playing at this level for the first time.”

Donaghey hopes that midfielder Jake Morrow, who missed Tuesday night's Billy Kee Memorial Cup game against Derry City, should be in the squad after his partner Taylor-Leigh McHugh gave birth to their baby daughter Sophia Hanora.

“This Saturday hopefully we will have a few extra bodies on board,” he conceded.

“I thought Shaun Doherty was out for a couple of weeks but he appeared and played a half hour against Derry and he was brilliant.

“Jake Morrow’s girlfriend has just had a wee baby so he got the night off but he’ll be back in the squad and Liam Walsh is about a week away. We’re getting bodies back now and we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Earlier in the season, ’Stute suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Welders as Michael McLellan’s double was enough for the home side to claim the points, but Donaghey felt his team did more than enough to get at least a share of the spoils that day and having had them watched against Queen’s last weekend, he’s confident they can get a positive result.

“I watched the highlights of their game against Queens at the weekend and I had a friend at it who done a bit of a report on the game,” he added. “They will be like a caged animal after getting beat by Queens.