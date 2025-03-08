Instiute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

Institute 0 Bangor 0

INSTITUTE held NIFL Championship leaders Bangor to a scoreless draw at Brandywell Stadium to keep alive their hopes of a top six finish before the split.

There were 24 points separating the teams prior to kick-off but no evidence of a gulf in class between the teams as 'Stute fully deserved a share of the spoils.

In fact the home side were unfortunate not to be awarded what appeared a clear cut penalty when Bangor keeper Patrick Solis Grogan clattered into striker Gabby Aduaka who nipped in to get his head to the ball inside the six yard box midway through the first half.

Both sides had half chances in either half but neither did enough to clinch all three points.

Bangor's last visit to Brandywell ended in a 3-1 defeat and once again they struggled to find form against Kevin Deery's much improved troops who have gone five matches unbeaten.

Sixth placed Ards defeated Annagh to move three clear of 'Stute but Deery's eighth placed side still have high hopes of reigning them in with three games to go which include fixtures against the two teams directly above them in the table.

Irish Cup semi-finalists Bangor, who stunned Glentoran in the quarter-finals at Clandeboye Park last week, were first to threaten from an inswinging free-kick from wide on the right whipped in by left Reece Neales on 15 minutes. Callum Byers somehow managed to rise above the towering figure of Brandon Diau but failed to connect with his header. Bizarrely the ball rebounded back off the player's head and into the side netting - a let-off for the home side.

'Stute survived another scare 10 minutes later when Tiarnan Mulvenna dribbled into the penalty area and from a narrow angle his eventual shot ricocheted off the outstretched foot of Diau and fortunately for the home side nestled in the side netting once again.

The home support had big claims for a penalty just before the hour mark when Gabby Aduaka attempted to get to a knockdown inside the six yard box before he was clattered by Bangor keeper Patrick Grogan. Match referee Niall Devlin felt the keeper got enough contact on the ball and waved play on much to the bemusement of the 'Stute bench.

Coimhinn Porter came to the rescue three minutes into the second half when Conor Quigley miscontrolled and allowed Mulvenna to intercept. The ball was played into the path of Ben Arthurs but the ball was cut out superbly by the 'Stute right back.

Arthurs was in on goal again seven minutes later but this time Quigley charged down his shot and it went behind for a corner.

From the resultant setpiece Mulvenna swung it towards the back post and Arthurs' point blank header went straight into the hands of Fintan Doherty.

Doherty came off his line to save from substitute Michael Morgan as Bangor came on strong in the final 20 minutes.

There was a mix-up in the 'Stute defence six minutes later when Doherty's attempted clearance was blocked by Dean Brown who eventually cleared the ball.

The game was becoming stretched and when Mikhail Kennedy switched the play to Aidan Hegarty, he ran unopposed but his strike from an angle was gathered comfortably by Grogan.

It was honours even in the end after five minutes added time and a deserved point with Bangor still in pole position in the title race. ‘Stute travel to Armagh City next week before welcoming Ards to Brandywell on March 18th and Annagh on March 22nd before the league splits in two.

Institute: Doherty; Porter, Diau, Quigley, Doherty; Lynch (Deery 78), Tweed, Barr (McDermott 78), Duffy (Kennedy 68); Aduaka (Brown 68), Harris (Hegarty 57)

Bangor: Grogan; McGuinness, Owens, Byers, Neale; Harrison, Garrett, Hassin (Ferguson 70); Mulvenna; Cushnie (Michael Morgan 60), Arthurs (O'Mahony 70).

Referee - Niall Devlin.