Institute hoping for more good away day memories at Ards

Institute's Cormac Burke has returned to training and may feature at Ards tomorrow evening.

In their last two visits to Clandeboye Park, the Drumahoe men have secured a couple of victories and haven’t conceded a goal.

During the 2018-19 season when both clubs were in the NIFL Premiership, ’Stute secured a 1-0 success thanks to Aaron Jarvis’ goal and an impressive 3-0 win with Ronan Doherty (2) and Jake Morrow on the score-sheet and Donaghey would love a similar outcome this evening.

“The last two Friday games in Ards, ’Stute have won both, so hopefully that’s a good omen,” he insisted.

“I remember Aaron Jarvis scoring a goal in the 91st minute, we won 1-0 and it was a great bus journey home. I also remember Jake Morrow and Ronan Doherty scoring two wonder goals after Paddy (McLaughlin) and I had just left, so listen we aren’t fearing the challenge and we’re looking forward to Friday night’s game.

“Yes there’s a wee bit of travelling involved but it’s part and parcel in the league and you have to play the game and you have to get the fixtures sorted, so we are quite happy going up to Ards on a good surface.”

Donaghey also feels that new signings Caolan McLaughlin and Mark McFadden are really starting hit their straps, while he also admits he has to manage midfield pair Shaun Doherty and Aidan McCauley.

“Caolan led the line really, really well and he deserved his goal. Mark looks a threat, but I just want him to be a threat more often in games, but look if we had all of these lads in September when I first came in we would be hitting the ground running and I feel we would be in a better position,” he explained. “We are progressing, I can see it every week, but hopefully it’s not too late because that’s the main thing.

“Shaun Doherty and Aidan McCauley both didn’t train on Tuesday, because they are the walking wounded and we are just trying to get them out on the pitch, week by week and it’s not ideal, but to get your best players on the pitch and you have to lay off them for a while then that’s what we’re going to do.

“We are going to be judged on what happens on match days, being the best team in training every week means nothing, people just see a result and don’t see how the game actually went, but look I understand that as I have been in the game long enough.”

One man who may make a welcome return to the squad is captain Cormac Burke, who has missed most of this season with various injuries but Donaghey feels he isn’t far away and admits if the 28-year-old had been playing this campaign then his side would be in a far better position.

“Cormac trained on Saturday and Tuesday really, really well, so he’s a possibility,” he admitted.

“He was class in training on Tuesday night and I look at him right away and the first thing that hits me is that we are 15 points better off if he had been playing.

“I just think about games that he could have managed, games where he would have kept on the ball, games where he would have got a goal and here I’m not looking to put any pressure on him, but at the same time whenever you have that calibre of player playing week in, week out then it takes you to a different level.