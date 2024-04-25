Institute coach Mo Mahon speaking to players as 'Stute plan for one final push at Portadown.

'Stute boss Kevin Deery admits it's been a 'big turnaround' for the club having accumulated more points this season [66] than in the two previous seasons where they've flirted with relegation from the NIFL Championship.

Injuries to key personnel since the split dealt their title aspirations a major blow and a devastating 2-1 loss to Portadown and 2-0 defeat to Annagh at Brandywell effectively ended their challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they remain in the hunt for the promotion/relegation play-off spot where second placed in the Championship will meet Ballymena United.

Bangor, Annagh and Dundela go into the final day one point ahead of 'Stute leaving little room for manoeuvre for Deery's troops.

It would be an incredible achievement for the Brandywell based outfit who have one of the lowest budgets in the league. With Annagh, Bangor and Dundela also battling it out for second spot on the final day, Deery knows it will take a bit of fortune as well as a significant victory at Shamrock Park.

Bangor, who boast a far superior goal difference, meet Annagh on the final day while Dundela host Welders. Institute can't afford for any of their promotion rivals to win so it's set up to be a nervous finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can go up the road and get a positive result and see what it gives us," said Deery. "It's mad too because you're down to fifth [after the 1-1 draw with Bangor last weekend] but if you get a second goal you're back up to second. It's incredible.

"There's two points between everybody. It's so tight."

Results at Brandywell have proven their downfall this year but 'Stute's away form has been impressive. So can they finish with another win on the road?

"We've only lost three games away from home this year. Our away form has been much better than our home form. We'll take positives from that. Congratulations to Portadown, they've deserved to win the league. They've put a good run together and come strong.

"We have to try to get three points against Portadown. We've 66 points now. It's a big turnaround for a team that didn't accumulate that in two seasons. We've had a great return in terms of what the players have given us. We can only be positive about them. But to get better we need to try and grow the club and get more investment. And sign the better players that's willing to come to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully Portadown enjoyed their celebrations for five days or so," he laughed. "And let us roll in and try and get a play-off against Ballymena. I know football doesn't work like that but we have to go up and look after ourselves. It's a big game.