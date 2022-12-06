Institute host Annagh United in Irish Cup
Institute will entertain fellow Lough 41 Championship side Annagh United in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round.
The tie, which will take place at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, will be played on Saturday, January 7th 2023.
There is only one all Premiership tie with Carrick Rangers hosting Ballymena United.
Incidentally this season’s Irish Cup final, will take place for the first time every on a Sunday. The encounter at Windsor Park, will be staged May 7th, 2023.
Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round ties:
Moyola Park v Glentoran
Dundela v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Dergview
Newry City v H&W Welders
Ballinamallard United v Glenavon
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United
Institute v Annagh United
Portadown v Banbridge Town
Crumlin United v Larne
Knockbreda v St Mary’s YC
Bangor v Tandragee Rovers
Newington v Ballymoney United
Coleraine v Loughgall
Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown
Ards v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Warrenpoint Town