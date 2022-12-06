News you can trust since 1772
Institute host Annagh United in Irish Cup

Institute will entertain fellow Lough 41 Championship side Annagh United in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round.

By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brian Donaghey's Institute side host Annagh United in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round.

The tie, which will take place at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, will be played on Saturday, January 7th 2023.

Coleraine entertain Loughgall and fellow North West men Dergview travel to cup holders Crusaders.

There is only one all Premiership tie with Carrick Rangers hosting Ballymena United.

Incidentally this season’s Irish Cup final, will take place for the first time every on a Sunday. The encounter at Windsor Park, will be staged May 7th, 2023.

Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup fifth round ties:

Moyola Park v Glentoran

Dundela v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Dergview

Newry City v H&W Welders

Ballinamallard United v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Institute v Annagh United

Portadown v Banbridge Town

Crumlin United v Larne

Knockbreda v St Mary’s YC

Bangor v Tandragee Rovers

Newington v Ballymoney United

Coleraine v Loughgall

Ballyclare Comrades v Dollingstown

Ards v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

