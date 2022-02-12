Institute lose five goal thriller

Institute's captain Aidan McCauley congratulates Ian Parkhill after he scored a second half penalty celebrates against Loughgall. Picture: George Sweeney.

Not for the first time this season Institute spurned a great chance to claim victory, as Loughgall edged them out in a tight battle, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Stute had enough chances to win the game but in the end some disappointing decision making defensively and poor goalkeeping by John Connolly, resulted in yet another defeat.

For boss Brian Donaghey he will also be annoyed at referee Diarmuid Harrigan's lack of decision making to award Gareth Brown's first half penalty, when the encounter was still scoreless.

The Drumahoe club gave debuts to January signings Jay Riley and Ian Parkhill, as the duo on-loan from Coleraine, got their first taste of action at the Brandywell.

Institute should have taken the lead on 12 minutes from the penalty spot, after Mark McFadden was brought down by Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker inside the box, leaving referee Harrigan with no option but to award the spot-kick.

With regular taker Brendan McLaughlin on the bench, Brown stood up and although his effort was parried by Turker, the ball looked like it spun back over the line, but referee Harrigan and his assistant failed to award the goal, before the Loughgall keeper got up to push the loose ball away, much to the home side's frustration.

After starting poorly it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play on 26 minutes, after a terrible goalkeeping error by Connolly, as the ex-Ballinamallard United net-minder failed to keep out Caolan McAleer's tame 25 yard drive and the ball somehow ended up in the net.

Loughgall were inches away from doubling their lead on 40 minutes as right-back Mark Carson picked out Nedas Maciulaitis at the back post, but the winger's close range header landed on top of the net.

Just before the break Parkhill went close to equalising as he got in behind the Loughgall defence, but his low left footed strike from just inside the box, was well saved by a diving Turker.

The home side deservedly levelled things from the penalty spot on 54 minutes as Brown was clearly brought down by Carson, after the full-back was caught sleeping inside the box and brought down the striker, referee Harrigan pointed to the spot and this time Parkhill made no mistake from 12 yards, slotting the ball low into Turker's bottom left hand corner.

Loughgall went back in front on the hour mark after a defensive mistake when Shaun Leppard and Conor Quigley ran into each other and let Andrew Hoey break clear down the right and his low centre into the six yard box found Maciulaitis, who fired high into the net from close range.

Stute deservedly levelled things on 67 minutes as McFadden's clever pass releasing Caolan McLaughlin, who calmly brought the ball down inside the box, before side footing low into Turker's bottom right hand corner.

Brian Donaghey's men went close to taking the lead for the first time in the entraining encounter on 79 minutes as a long ball drew Turker out of his net and his tame header only found McFadden, but the midfielder's left footed shot from just outside the box, was gathered by the back tracking keeper.

Loughgall incredibly netted what turned out to be the winner on 82 minutes as midfielder Alan Taggart saw his initial volley charged down, before coolly slotting the rebound into Connolly's bottom left hand corner.

Institute: John Connolly, Jay Riley, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Conor Quigley; Aidan McCauley, Mark McFadden (Brendan McLaughlin 65), Jake Morrow; Caolan McLaughlin, Ian Parkhill, Gareth Brown (Jamie Dunne 65).

Loughgall: Berraat Turker, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Luke Cartwright, Steven Ferguson (Tiernan Kelly 72), Caolan McAleer, Alan Teggart, Nathaniel Ferris (Pablo Andrade 62), Nedas Maciulaitis, Andrew Hoey (Marcus Dallas 84), Mark Carson.