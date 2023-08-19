Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 89

Having defeated Knockbreda on opening day and earned plaudits for dominating Portadown, albeit in a 1-0 loss seven days previously, the Waterside club got off to the perfect start when highly rated winger Mark Mbuli scored his third goal in three games with a sublime lofted finish. However that would be as good as it got as a first half hat-trick from Zach Barr - two unmarked at the back post from corners - had turned the game on its head by the break.

Stute improved after the interval but rarely threatened a comeback and Deery was in no mood to make excuses for his side performance.

"It was disappointing. Football is about taking responsibility and not conceding soft goals and we gave away three awful goals," admitted the Stute boss.

Newington players surround Institute’s Mark Mbuli during Saturday’s game in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 92

"We started well, got the goal and looked really dangerous in the first 10 or 15 minutes but unfortunately when you don't defend your box and you don't have a desire to keep clean sheets - and I felt we didn't show that. In the previous two games I think we conceded only two shots on target but today there was a total lapse of concentration. It was frustration to watch.

"We designate players to do jobs and the player knows the job he should have done but he didn't do it so he has to take responsibility for that. We are all accountable. To concede goals like that is a crime but this league is renowned for that. Every team preys on mistakes and people panicking and swiping at clearances and that was the third goal as well."

Despite a promising start to Deery's second spell in charge over the opening two games, the former Derry City star said he was under no illusions about the size of the task ahead reversing the fortunes of the club.

"I thought we had started well but I've seen it in the previous games," he added, "Now, lets not get it wrong, over the last few years 'Stute have suffered a lot. They have been in the bottom two or three for the last few years so I cannot just automatically shift mentality and things like that.

Institute’s Ryan Morrow gets the ball forward as Newington’s Patrick Downey closes in during Saturday’s game in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 91

"I have to get recruitment right, people who want to push the club forward, it is as simple as that. The recruitment has been good but today was just our concentration and ability to compose ourselves, and enjoy defending; that let us down.

"Listen, it is really easy to go up to Shamrock Park and play the league favourites, everybody can get really motivated for that but when you are home to Newington?

"We did start well though so I wouldn't say it was a lack of motivation or anything. It was the goals we conceded, they were a disgrace. The goals we gave away were criminal and we have to own that. What we do now is we have to work hard in training to get better defensively and that's what we'll do."

Going into half-time having conceded two goals in the final six minutes of the half to trail 3-1, Deery made changes and did get a reaction but Newington were able to mange the second half quite comfortably.

"I made two changes and I could have made three or four," explained Deery when asked what the message was at half-time,"I just felt we were second to most balls.

"We didn't have enough aggression to win duels. Newington are a hard working team but we knew that, we know what their principles are. They believe in their club and they love representing Newington because it is a local club. We knew we would be getting all that from them and we have to try and install that mentality into this group because it has been lacking over the last few years.

"Listen, I'm not passing the buck. We all have to learn and get better, particularly in defensive situations. We need to calm down and just enjoy training so it is up to me to drive standards in training in order to do that.

"The first goal was a big setback and that's down to mentality. There has been quite a few setbacks with a few players here so human nature, they are going to react like that. We just have to train and get used to uncomfortable positions, that's what is in my mind. I need to put on some hard training sessions in which we are uncomfortable and learn to maintain concentration and enjoy defending because we didn't look like we enjoyed defending today."

Next up for Deery and his troops is another home fixture when Ballyclare visit Brandywell next week.

"Listen, teams are going to come here to the Brandywell and try to sit off the game on us and catch us with long balls, try to take advantage of our mistakes. Ballyclare might be different, they might come and play on the front foot. I think if someone tries to outplay us it might suit but we have no excuses today. There are two parts to every game, in possession and out of possession and we weren't good enough out of possession.