Midfielder Jamie McCormack headed home Institute's opening goal against Annagh United.

Institute secured their first victory in 12 Lough 41 Championship matches, thanks to a superb first half performance over promotion hopefuls Annagh United.

Having hammered Ciaran McGurgan’s side 4-0 in the Irish Cup last month, a repeat display is what boss Brian Donaghey wanted from his side, in fact the Drumahoe club were probably better in today’s encounter, but scored less goals, at a sun-soaked Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

’Stute’s first half display was exactly how Donaghey wanted and his side’s front foot approach for long periods resulted in them deservedly having a two goal advantage at the break, in fact with a bit more luck they could have been further ahead.

Centre-back Shaun Leppard returning to the heart of their defence was a major factor in their clean-sheet, while the lively Jamie McCormick and Jamie Dunne caused problems for the Portadown men.

Institute went close on 12 minutes but McCormick’s well his snap-shot was tipped over by Annagh keeper Ronan Burns.

The home side deservedly took the lead moments later as Leppard’s superb right wing cross found McCormick, who ghosted in at the back post and gleefully headed home past Burns.

A fantastic flowing move on 26 minutes resulted in the Waterside men doubling their advantage as Dunne played a neat one-two with Jack McFeely, before his left wing cross found Calvin McCallion at the near post and the ex-Dergview man finished well, clipping the ball past Burns.

United went close just after the half-hour mark as Ruairi McDonald’s curling 25 yard free-kick, which had ’Stute keeper Dylan Doherty scrambling, hit the side netting.

McDonald went close again 71 minutes, in what really was the only real chance either side created in the second half, but his attempted lob from the edge of the box, was comfortably gathered by Doherty.

Institute: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Dylan King, Shaun Leppard, Ronan McAleer; Shaun Doherty (Jack Millar 76), Cormac Burke (Oisin Devlin 49), Jamie McCormick; Jack McFeely (Orrin McLaughlin 59), Calvin McCallion (Alonzo Clarke 76), Jamie Dunne.

Annagh United: Ronan Burns, Nathan Kerr, Adam Glenny, Jordan Campbell (Calvin Murphy 57), Paul Finnegan, Niall Henderson (Gerard Storey 57), Stephen Murray, Ruairi McDonald (Ryan Moffatt 86), Odhran Smyth (Scott McCullough 57), Stephen McGuinness, Niall McGinley.