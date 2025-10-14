Warrenpoint’s Rory Powell and Institute captain Evan Tweed battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

​INFLUENTIAL skipper Evan Tweed will return from suspension tonight to lead an otherwise youthful Institute against Strabane Athletic in the North West Senior Cup semi-final at Brandywell Stadium.

​It's an opportunity to reach a first cup final in his maiden season at the helm but manager Peter Hutton promised to keep faith with the mix of Under-21 and first team fringe players who thumped Dergview 5-1 at Brandywell.

After a busy three game week another midweek game isn't exactly what the doctor ordered for 'Stute who lost Sean O'Kane to injury in the 1-0 loss against Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup last week but Hutton sees it as another opportunity to blood some of the club's youngsters.

"We're probably going to go similar to what we did with the Dergview game," said the 'Stute boss.

"It will be a lot of the U21s and those on the fringes of the first team. I'd rather give this competition to the younger players to get that experience of senior football. I think they would get more out of that than us winning the North West Senior Cup," he added.

"The young boys would learn and gather more from it if they get their senior debut or get more experience against a senior team."

After their showing in the quarter-final of the competition Hutton can go into the game with confidence and it also offers a chance to give his skipper much needed gametime after his three match suspension.

"They played really well that night against Dergview and fully deserved their win so it will be something similar come Tuesday again.

"Evan will come into the equation too just to get his minutes up," he confirmed.

"Unfortunately young Sean O'Kane will be out for a couple of weeks yet so he will miss out but Evan is coming back from suspension and he will feature on Tuesday night ."