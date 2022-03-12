Institute suffer disappointing home loss to Queen's University

Brendan McLaughlin's last minute goal for Institute against Queen's University was disallowed by referee Declan Hassan. Picture: George Sweeney

Institute suffered back to back defeats and on this showing against bottom side Queen's University, they'll be happy to claim a playoff spot.

The Drumahoe men were poor for long periods and in truth the Belfast men with a bit more composure could have won by a bigger margin.

Yes, while the home side had chances their overall play didn't warrant much, as for Peter Thompson's side, they gave their all and had that little bit of luck with Ciaran O'Hare's late winner.

The bottom side would have taken the lead on 14 minutes but for a last ditch block by Aidan McCauley, when the 'Stute man blocked Caomhan McGuiness' dangerous low centre, which would have picked out an unmarked Adam Calvert at the back post.

Minutes later 'Stute goalkeeper Gareth Muldoon, who started the game ahead of John Connolly who dropped to the bench, had to make a big save when he came racing off his line to deny Ronan Young, after the winger broke into the home side's penalty box before seeing his close range shot diverted wide for a corner.

Soon after Queen's net-minder Conan Doherty was called into action when he easily got down to gather Cormac Burke's 20 yard free-kick, which took a slight deflection on the way towards goal.

Just before the half-hour mark the Drumahoe club missed a golden chance to take the lead as Rhys McDermott's header back into the six yard box found Mark McFadden, but with the goal at his mercy, the midfielder's header landed on top of the net.

A fantastic inswinging free-kick from Brendan McLaughlin on 53 minutes found defender Shaun Leppard at the back post, but the big centre-back's powerful downward header, which had Doherty beaten, bounced up wide.

Doherty had to make a smart save on 77 minutes as Ian Parkhill cut in from the right and his left footed strike, which bounced just in front of the keeper, was gathered by the Queen's net-minder.

The visitors scored what turned out to be the winner on 83 minutes as Caomhan McGuinness' right wing cross drew Muldoon from his line and substitute O'Hare nipped in ahead of the keeper, to turn the ball home.

'Stute thought they had levelled things soon after but McLaughlin's close range header was chalked off, as the referee's assistant had his flag up for offside.

The Waterside men's manager Brian Donaghey was sent-off for taking his protests too far as he was shown a straight red card by referee Declan Hassan.

Institute: Gareth Muldoon, Aidan McCauley, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard (Jamie Dunne 84), Conor Quigley; Shaun Doherty, Mark McFadden, Cormac Burke (Gareth Brown 57); Ian Parkhill, Liam Walsh (Caolan McLaughlin 57), Brendan McLaughlin.

Queen's University: Conan Doherty, Caomhan McGuinness, Adam Calvert (Adam Green 75), Joshua Corry, Matthew McManus, Stephen McGuinness, Christopher Middleton, Benjamin Mulgrew, Tamer Ganem Atrach (Ciaran O'Hare 69), Marc McKenna (Daylen Farrens 63), Ronan Young.