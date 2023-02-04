Institute suffered Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup disappointment as out-of-form Ballyclare Comrades, sealed a narrow win, at the Brandywell.

Brian Donaghey’s men missed a host of clear cut chances, particularly in the first half and in the end those missed opportunities were the difference between the sides.

Frontmen Sean McCarron, Jack McFeely and Calvin McCallion all missed glorious chances, as the Waterside men were knocked out, thanks to Conall McGrandles’ goal.

Institute's Calvin McCallion gets to the ball ahead of Ballyclare Comrades' Bobby Higgins. Picture: George Sweeney

The home side went close after just three minutes but the lively McFeely saw his 20 yard effort, which had Comrades goalkeeper Declan Breen beaten, flash just wide.

Institute went even closer on 19 minutes but Cormac Burke’s pile driver from 25 yards, whistled just past Breen’s left hand post.

Minutes later ’Stute missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock as Breen spilled McCallion’s initial shot, but with the goal at his mercy, McCarron’s tame left footed follow up shot, from six yards, was straight at the diving Comrades keeper.

Just after the half-hour mark Burke released McFeely down the right, but the young striker was caught in two minds and took an extra touch, which meant that Breen came rushing off his line to block the shot.

Comrades took the lead against the run of play 58 minutes as McGrandles headed home at the near post, after Cillin Gilmour’s left wing free-kick had picked out the big defender inside the six yard box.

Minutes later McCarron should have levelled things, but after twisting and turning inside the box, the ex-Dergview front-man dragged his left footed shot wide.

After the hour mark the home side missed another clear-cut chance, this time substitute Jamie Dunne picked out McCallion, but the striker’s close range header failed to trouble Breen and was well off target.

Doherty had to make a top drawer save on 70 minutes when he somehow tipped over Calvin McCurry’s clever curling strike.

Institute: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Dylan King, Ronan McAleer; Orrin McLaughlin (Shaun Doherty 74), Cormac Burke, Andrew Whiteside (Jamie Dunne 65); Jack McFeely, Sean McCarron (Jamie McCormick 74), Calvin McCallion.

Ballyclare Comrades: Declan Breen, Owen McConville, Conall McGrandles, Liam Hassin, Calvin McCurry, Cillin Gilmour, Ian Fletcher, Bobby Higgins, Gary Donnelly (Harry Adair 87), Alan McMurtry, Cathal Farren (Darius Roohi 87).

