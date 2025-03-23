​Kevin Deery says he was ‘embarrassed’ after Saturday’s 6-2 thumping by Annagh United at Brandywell.

​AN 'embarrassed' Kevin Deery questioned his Institute team's mentality and warned they will be playing for their futures from now until the end of a disappointing NIFL Championship campaign after Saturday's humiliation by Annagh United.

The Creggan man was 'fuming' as his team shipped SIX 'laughable' goals against at Brandywell - the heaviest defeat under his watch just four days after their place in the bottom six of the table was rubber stamped.

Stephen Murray bagged four goals as Annagh took full advantage of a series of 'Stute defensive blunders.

And despite a spirited comeback, initiated by Mikhail Kennedy's double at the end of the first half - one from the spot and a sublime free-kick - the home side left with their tails between their legs.

Substitute Zach McAuley saw red for dissent in stoppage time to make it an afternoon to forget for the home support who will be expecting a response when they begin their post-split fixtures at home to Newington Youths on April 1st.

Deery reckons his team lacked leadership in the absence of the suspended Evan Tweed and criticised the manner of the goals conceded, claiming his team 'rolled over' against an Annagh side who still harbour promotion aspirations.

"The level of goals we conceded were unacceptable," blasted Deery. "You can say all you want about where we finished in the table but the level of the goals we conceded were laughable to be honest - all of them. Every single goal was avoidable.

"Maybe it was down to a mindset and the disappointment at not being able to take it to the last game.

"To be fair to Annagh they came up and did a job. They played it forward and we didn't handle long balls and all the stuff you face in this league and expect to do well.

"Those things we didn't do well and it cost us a thumping and it's something we have to face up to and be ashamed of to be honest.

"That's how I feel. I'm leading a team there that's just got steamrolled in the Brandywell 6-2," lamented the former Derry City midfielder.

"Although we got it back to 4-2 and the only two attacks they had in the second half they scored from very late in the game.

"Again it's down to indecisiveness, lack of composure and quality and decision-making. We showed no control in our defending, sliced clearances and let boys through one-on-one.

"And then the communication between my goalkeeper and right-sided centre back, to not just send the ball back causes confusion and they score from that too.

"There were so many basic errors out there. I'm embarrassed for our supporters and the players' families and the staff's families to have to endure that."

The players quite clearly received a rollicking at half-time and came out fighting but Deery believes it's the inconsistency in performances which has cost his team their place at the top half of the table this season.

"For whatever level their minds are on they can't seem to consistently do the basics really well and that's been the frustrating bit all season.

"We've shown glimpses of being a good footballing team but that counts for nothing when you have a mentality where you leak six goals."

So how does he lift the mood in the camp ahead of next Tuesday's visit of Newington in the first of five bottom six fixtures?

"It shouldn't take the manager to rollick you. It should be down to yourself to go out and give your best and help others on the pitch.

"My team didn't show any of that and they were just reminded [at half-time] that's not who we were are and it's never going to represent Institute or myself.

“We gave a bit of a better showing in the second half and hit the post to make it 4-3. We looked a bit dangerous on set pieces.

“I'm fuming but I've got to go and try do better myself the next time and pick the right players who I trust.”

The extended break until their next training session is exactly what the doctor ordered according to Deery.

“We need a break from each other after suffering like that before we play Newington on Tuesday.

"We have to pick ourselves up because this group is a wee bit tested in terms of leadership. You see when Evan Tweed isn't in the team, bar a tight defeat to Ards a game we should've won, we've won three and drawn three with him in the team.

“He's an important cog in the wheel but it doesn't sit well for the players in there if there's a player in the group you need to play in your team.

"They're playing for their futures now and if people's futures are elsewhere, we've got four or five U20s who have been in the squad and we have no bother having a chat with them.

“I'm not thinking about who's feelings I'm hurting at the end of the day, there's talk about playing for pride and all that but when you go out and show actions like that then pride isn't high on your priorities if you’re able to roll over and get beat six.”

Institute: F. Doherty: Porter, Boyle, Diau, Quigley (Duffy 72); Brown, Barr (Aduaka 81), S. Doherty, Hegarty (McAuley 30); Lynch (Harris 72) ; Kennedy.

Annagh: Little; Kerr, Finnegan, Upton, Calvert; Teggart (J. Evans 78) Donnelly (McCullough 64), Henderson, Evans (Convie 64), Murray, Swan (Hoey 81).

Referee - Mark Milligan.