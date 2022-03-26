Institute win five goal thriller at Knockbreda

Institute's Brendan McLaughlin fired home their late winner at Knockbreda.

Institute moved out of the relegation zone following a late win over fellow strugglers Knockbreda, in an action packed encounter, at sun-soaked Breda Park.

Striker Brendan McLaughlin sealed the three points with an 88th minute strike, but in truth the Drumahoe side probably should have been out of sight at half-time, as they missed a host of clear cut chances, before securing the win in the dying minutes.

To be fair to the Belfast men they battled back twice and dominated for long periods of the second half and they were fuming with referee Shane McGonigle's decision not to award them a penalty, minutes before McLaughlin's winner, as striker Stephen Garrett was taken out by 'Stute goalkeeper Gareth Muldoon, Breda were furious the spot-kick wasn't awarded for the challenge.

The Drumahoe club had their chances in the opening 45 minutes with midfielder Mark McFadden, despite netting a brace, spurned a few clear-cut opportunities, in fact he really should have went home with the match-ball before the break.

The victory for Brian Donaghey's men, on a very hard bumpy pitch, moved them three points clear of today's opponents and out of the relegation zone and six points above bottom side Queen's University, with just five games remaining.

On five minutes a great break down the left by Ian Parkhill ended with the Coleraine loanee, finding McFadden, but with the goal at his mercy, the young midfielder saw his close range strike kept out by a diving Knockbreda goalkeeper Daniel Oates.

McFadden did however make amends on 11 minutes as he raced onto Gareth Brown's clever pass, before rifling home from just inside the box, giving Oates no chance.

Virtually straight away the woodwork came to 'Stute's rescue as Garrett's close range strike, which had Muldoon beaten, came back off the post.

The home side did equalise on 14 minutes as Liam McKenna's strike was turned onto the post by Muldoon and as the ball rolled across the line, the grateful Max Greer was on hand to side foot home from close range.

The end to end action continued moments later a McLaughlin's inswinging corner found Conor Quigley, but the centre-back's header, which had Oates beaten, came crashing back off the crossbar.

To their credit 'Stute regained the lead on 19 minutes as that man McLaughlin was in the right spot at the right time, as the side footed home from six yards, after Oates could only parry away Parkhill's initial effort.

Just before the half-hour mark Brown broke the Knockbreda offside trap, but his strike while on the stretch, which had beaten the out-rushing Oates, trickled just wide.

Right on the stroke of half-time McFadden should have completed his hat-trick, but his close range shot was saved by Oates.

Credit to Knockbreda who started the second half the better and deservedly drew level on 58 minutes after McLaughlin had lost possession in midfield the home side countered well and Nathan Johnston, drilled the ball home from 12 yards.

Muldoon had to make a top drawer save on 72 minutes as midfielder Dylan Sloan latched onto Garrett's pass, before seeing his powerful strike kept out by the out-rushing 'Stute keeper.

Institute themselves were inches away from regaining the lead minutes later but McFadden's snap-shot from 20 yards, whistled just past Oates' right hand post, credit to referee McGonigle, who rightfully awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, as the 'Stute youngster had been fouled just after taking the shot.

After the protests were waved away by the official, Jamie Dunne's resulting 25 yard free-kick, which had Oates beaten, came back off the crossbar and substitute Liam Walsh blazed the rebound over.

On 77 minutes, Muldoon was called into action again, this time diving full stretch to keep out Liam McKenna's clever flicked header.

Soon after Muldoon was a lucky boy to not firstly get sent-off and secondly concede a penalty, as he hesitated to come for a ball over the top.

That slow decision meant all he could do was collide into Garrett just inside the box, while the ex-Crusaders striker's shot was destined for the net, Quigley somehow got back to clear the ball off the line for a corner, after the protests from the home side was waved away, nothing came from the resulting corner.