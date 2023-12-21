KEVIN Deery isn't overly concerned about Institute's recent winless run but he's hoping his young side can get their promotion push back on track as they enter into a hectic Christmas period which begins with Friday night's visit of Ards to Brandywell [kick-off 7.45pm].

‘Stute have been on the coattails of NIFL Championship leaders Dundela and second placed Portadown for most of the season but a four match winless run which included back-to-back defeats has seen them fall seven points behind the leaders who have a game in hand.

Deery has been expecting a blip from his young squad, many of whom are experiencing their first season in senior football but they remain in third spot and well placed in terms of a promotion push.

The visit of third from bottom Ards will be the first of THREE fixtures in the space of eight days for Deery's charges. It's a busy schedule but he sees it as an opportunity to get some points on the board.

"We play Friday, Boxing Day [Knockbreda away] and then the following Saturday [Dergview home] so three games in eight days but it worked out well getting a Friday night game against Ards," said Deery.

Despite recent results including defeats to Newington and Annagh in their last two fixtures, Deery has taken solace from encouraging performances along the way.

"The results have been disappointing especially the last two games and you can take the Annagh game into that as well away when we were 1-0 up and drew. So the last three results have been disappointing. But the performance was good on Saturday. We conceded from a long punt up the pitch against Newington and we gifted them another goal when we looked really comfortable.

"So the small errors are costing us at the minute but in terms of our performances and honesty and effort, it's all still at a brilliant level. We just want to get back on the winning trail on Friday night and that's our aim. Keep the performance levels high, stick to our beliefs, keep attacking teams but we certainly have to nullify the mistakes that are costing us goals.

Sean Carlin of Institute in action at Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney

"You're going to lose games in this league,” he added. “It's a very tight league and teams are preying on mistakes. We're getting punished for those mistakes so Friday is a big one for us.

"We worked really well on Tuesday night and we trained really well so we'll try to stay on the front foot and try and score goals. We have to be a bit more clinical in both boxes."

Conditions will be difficult at Brandywell in the forecasted swirling winds and rain but Deery insists his team can't use the weather as an excuse and warned they must match Ards’ intensity if they're to clinch three points.

"The conditions are the conditions for both teams. We can't use that as an excuse. It does spoil games at times and when the ball goes out of play it's not as quick coming back in. We don't have the resources for having a multi-ball system but we will try to keep the intensity on Friday and we will be prepared for whatever comes.

"We were really positive against Newington but they put in two hopeful balls that we didn't deal with and conceded two goals. Other than that we were taking the game to them.