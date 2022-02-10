Institute's new signings ready for Loughgall encounter

Defender Jay Riley has impressed during training with Institute. The young full-back is on-loan from Coleraine for the remainder of the season.

Since that loss at Harland & Wolff Welders, the Drumahoe club have added deadline day signings Ian Parkhill, Jay Riley and Stephen Doherty to their squad and Donaghey admits intensity levels in training has increased.

The ’Stute boss hopes the new arrivals will mean a change of fortune for his side, who have suffered three defeats in their last four games.

“The boys have come in and integrated well and even in the short space of time in terms of training sessions, you can see the intensity and quality levels in training it has definitely gone up a few notches,” he stated.

“The transfer window is now closed and this is what we have until the end of the season and these are the people to get us out of trouble.

“Jay has done really well, he’s vibrant, he’s an out and out right-back. who wants to get forward and he’s tough. Oran (Kearney) speaks very, very highly of him as does a lot of the Coleraine players who I touched base with asking about him, before I signed him on-loan, they were all very, very complimentary of him, so much so that some of them even said ‘listen the only reason he isn’t playing is because of Lyndon Kane and Lyndon is probably in the top two or three right-backs in the country’.

“So look, not to be playing every week and to be an understudy to Lyndon Kane is no disgrace in anyway.”

Donaghey is expecting a tough test against the Villagers, who missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Newry City after losing at home to Ards on Tuesday night.

Having secured their first victory of the season at Loughgall way back in August, Donaghey would love a similar result, but feels their mid-week loss to Matthew Tipton’s side will mean they’ll be coming to the Brandywell looking to bounce back.

“Listen I do think Loughgall are a top two or top three team, they have been one of the teams who have really impressed me to be honest, especially at the Brandywell earlier in the season,” he added.

“We were a bit understrength that day and I just think we are a completely different animal now.

“I think we are a lot more streetwise and have a lot more experience in the squad now. We were playing a lot of boys out of position in quite a few games and we had a few players missing with Covid, injuries or suspensions, but listen now we have virtually everyone available.

“If we get a run of games now with our better players out on the pitch on a consistent level.

“We have Liam Walsh coming back in the next week or so and we have missed him for the last six weeks. Stephen Doherty is hopefully a week away, so we are bringing quality players into the squad, so I’m quietly confident that hopefully we’ll start getting up this table at long last.

“I have six forwards now at the club, Gareth Brown, Benny McLaughlin, Caolan McLaughlin, Ian Parkhill, Walsh and Jamie Dunne, so the top end of the pitch I’m a lot more happier about, I would probably be even more happier if Doherty had been available to play in midfield, but as I said he’ll be available soon. If he gets 10 games then I have no doubt that he’ll show his class and pedigree.