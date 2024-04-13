Institute FC manager Kevin Deery was hugely disappointed as his team's title hopes faded at Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

INSTITUTE'S title hopes were dealt a huge blow at Brandywell as bogey side Annagh United clinched victory which moved them to within a single point of Kevin Deery's troops.

'Stute slipped down to fourth spot and five points behind leaders Portadown who were the big winners of the day as they defeated HW Welders.

Bangor are the next visitors to Brandywell and the Seasiders boosted their hopes of promotion with victory over Dundela which saw them leapfrog 'Stute into third.

It was a bad day at the office for 'Stute who now need two big wins in their final two league fixtures of the season to keep their promotion hopes alive.

There was little between the two sides on the day but Annagh were clinical in front of the posts and two goals in nine second half minutes earned them the spoils with Stephen Murray scoring from close range on 51 minutes to get the ball rolling.

'Stute failed to get going after the break and found themselves two behind on the hour mark when James Convie fired low into the corner.

It's not over for 'Stute but this will be a bitter blow to their title hopes and Deery must lift the mood for the final home match of the season next week.

Institute, who failed to beat Annagh on four occasions this season, began sharply and Shane McGinty tried his luck from distance but his effort was saved comfortably by Jason Craughwell.

At the other end Convie dragged his shot from 25 yards wide of the post with Gareth Muldoon back-tracking having initially raced 10 yards outside his area to make a headed clearance.

'Stute were slow out of the blocks in the second half and were punished on 51 minutes when Convie crossed low across the face of goal and Murray reacted quickest to tap-in from close range.

The home side were let off the hook on 57 minutes when Ruairi McDonald beat the offside trap and found himself in acres of space and through on goal. With just Muldoon to beat the Annagh forward miscued his shot and it went wide of the mark.

Moments later the ball broke to McDonald 12 yards from goal but he skied his effort high over the crossbar but 'Stute were living on the edge.

And on the hour mark they found themselves chasing a two goal deficit, Conve got in behind the high 'Stute defensive line to chase a long ball which deflected fortuitously into his path and as Muldoon came to the edge of his area the Annagh striker finished expertly into the bottom corner.

'Stute huffed and puffed but were struggling to create a clear cut chance and from a free kick Murray headed narrowly over the target for Annagh.

The visitors looked the likeliest to increase their tally and Murray had the ball in the back of the net on 80 minutes but had strayed into an offside position and the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

‘Stute couldn't muster anything of significance in the opposition box and Annagh once again deservedly left Foyleside with three well earned points.

Institute: Muldoon; Quigley, King, Boyle, Carlin ( Banda 71); McKinney (Dunne 65), McGinty (McClure 71), Mullan, Burke, Harris; Subs Not Used - Doherty, Porter, McLaughlin, Deane.

Annagh: Craughwell; Kerr, Calvert, Finnegan, Henderson (Holmes 91), Upton, Young (McCullough 65), Teggart, McDonald (Stewart 65); Murray (Ferris 81), Convie (Rogers 91); Subs Not Used - Little, Cochrane.