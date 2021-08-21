Interim boss Gary Forth rules himself out of contention for Institute post

Institute Interim boss Gary Forth believes the club need to take their time to find the right man to succeed Sean Connor as manager. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Alongside Under 20s manager Russell Porter, Forth stepped up to take charge of the team for Saturday's 2-0 to defeat at home to Annagh. Despite the result, it was a much improved performance from the Waterside club who were undone by a couple of contentious goals in the final 10 minutes at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Forth is in currently in charge of club's Under 16 set-up and while he was delighted with the application of his players against Annagh and delighted to help out when and where he's needed, he says his focus remains on the long term future of the the club.

"The expressions of interest were meant to be in by 5pm yesterday (Friday)," explained Forth, "And I know (Chairman) Bill (Anderson) and the Board have received plenty of interest from some great calibre of candidates but my job is to oversee the Under 16s and provide the platform going forward.

"I've said to the Board, don't make a rash decision, you have some smashing people at this club. There today, Lee Kitson, our goalkeeping coach, was helping out; Russell Porter, our Under 20s coach, Mark Scoltock, who has been a first team coach and ex-player, they were all helping out so there are good people there.

"Eddie Seydak is there as well so we don't need to make a rash decision, we need to make the right decision for the long term future of the club.

"Hopefully, someone will come in to the first team and reflect the foundations that Eddie and I are putting together at Under 16 and Under 18 level. That's the most important thing, that there is a coherent structure from 15 years to 35 years old."

Institute's improvement coincided with a return to first team action of a number of their injured stars like Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Oran Brogan and captain Cormac Burke, a fact which won't have been lost on former boss, Connor, who had been toiling through the opening three games without a plethora of first choice players.

Forth insisted the performance showed Institute had the players to compete at this level and with a couple of additions, could start to climb the Championship table under the new boss when he is appointed but he stressed the appointment should be with one eye to the future.

"I am about two years into the job I have been asked to do by the club and we have been putting very good foundations with people in place, like I have my Under 15 coach James Green up there doing first team analysis and videoing the game today," added Forth.

"We are working very hard wit the clubs in the community. I'd like to mention teams like Foyle Harps, Tristar, Oxford who have graduated players and reflect the great work they have done by the players coming into our Under 16 NIFL team who have had a strong start to the season.

"For now, my long term vision is to keep keep building on that so that in five years time you have players from all over the city representing the club in our first team.