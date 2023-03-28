Eoin Toal wants Bolton Wanderers - Derry City double in 2023!
Wembley bound Eoin Toal admits he would love a Bolton Wanderers - Derry City double this season.
The big centre-back, who is part of the Bolton squad to face Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy final which takes place on Sunday at Wembley, admits he still enjoys watching his former club on a Friday night.
"I obviously saw them winning the cup last year and I've been keeping an eye on Derry this season,” he revealed, “I've watched every game, to be honest, how could I not?
"They're doing brilliantly. Obviously they've been unlucky with a few injuries but I still think they're a real force to be reckoned with.
"I watched them against (Shamrock) Rovers and I thought defensively they were brilliant. They scored two super goals on the counter attack and it was a great result for them.
"Obviously, as I said, they are still missing a few players but they've got a good mix of everything throughout their squad and I would be absolutely delighted for everyone at the club if they could go on and win the league. I know it's early days but in my opinion they're the best team in Ireland at the moment."
Toal, who was at last year’s FAI Cup Final, expects the Wanderers faithful to this weekend match, if not better, the 20,000 plus Candystripe support which travelled to the Aviva Stadium last November. Indeed, the Armagh man concedes that getting the chance to play at Wembley still seems surreal for him.
"Derry brought a class crowd to the FAI Cup and the atmosphere was brilliant that day. Hopefully we will bring a similar crowd to Wembley on Sunday,” he added, “To be fair, we always bring very good support as the fans come in their numbers.
"It's definitely fairy-tale stuff for me. Only a few months ago I was playing in the League of Ireland with Derry and now I have the chance to play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday; it's surreal. Since I've been over in Bolton, I've really enjoyed it and now I'm looking forward to going back and preparing for the final."