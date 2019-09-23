Ipswich Town keeping tabs on Derry City's Eoin Toal

Derry City centre-back Eoin Toal is believed to be a target for SkyBet EFL League One leaders Ipswich Town.

Toal has been a revelation since joining the Candy Stripes from Armagh City in May 2017 and this season in particular, the 20-year-old has been in superb form alongside Ally Gilchrist at the heart of the Candy Stripes’ defence.

The ‘Journal’ understands Paul Lambert’s men have watched the defender a number of times and are weighing up returning with an offer at the end of Derry’s current season.

Despite the interest, Toal, who is under contract with Declan Devine’s side for next year, says his only focus is on trying to finish the season strongly and ensure the Brandywell men secure European football for next season.

“I’m happy that I have all the support from everyone at Derry City and, to be honest, I don’t listen to anything like that. I just take each game as it comes and see where I go from there,” stated Toal.

“I’m just happy to be playing every week.

“Decky has put his faith in me and I couldn’t be happier to be playing beside some top players like Ally, Jamie (McDonagh), Darren Cole, Peter Cherrie and Ciaran Coll alongside me.

“But I’m just taking one game at a time and I’ll see where things go from there.

The Northern Ireland U21 international feels that Devine’s plans for the future mean there are exciting times ahead.

“You can see there is something building here,” adds Toal.

“Decky brought in a lot of players but the group is tight, everyone’s best mates, everyone’s got each others backs and it’s great what Decky has built here.

“I’m here next year so I’m looking forward to the last couple of games this season and building again for next year.”