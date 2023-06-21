​Despite reaching the incredible 100-cap milestone, the Derry man remains as 'hungry' and as 'motivated' as ever and typically set himself new targets to strive for on the international front.

The 34 year-old former Derry City star joined an exclusive club of Irish legends who have broken the century barrier for their country and he admits the magnitude of his achievement has yet to fully sink in.

Speaking at a low-key celebration at the Bishops Gate Hotel in his hometown of Derry on Tuesday night, McClean, who made his senior international debut back in March 2012, made it clear he will continue to feature for the national team for as long as possible.

"It's just been, as you can imagine, a whirlwind," said the Creggan man who has been running on adrenaline for the past five days. "Since I found out I was playing, since then onwards I've pretty much had no sleep with excitement. I didn't have much sleep last night and tonight as well with all the travelling as well.

"So I think when I actually go home, sit down after a few days when things quieten down, I think that's when it will all sink in and I can reflect on what I've just accomplished."

Walking out onto the Aviva Stadium with his family ahead of the Gibraltar game on Monday in front of the nation and being presented with his 100th cap from President Michael D. Higgins, was a moment that words really can't do justice.

"I was sitting last night after the game and was writing a social media post and I was deliberating what to write. I couldn't come up with any words because no words could actually sum up what that feeling was like.

International footballer James McClean and his wife Erin pictured their daughter Allie Mae, son James and daughter Willow Ivy at a celebration for winning his 100th cap for Ireland held in Bishops Gate Hotel on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 037

"Words like 'special' and 'unbelievable' all come into it but they don't do it justice.

"To have your family coming out on the pitch for you getting 100 caps and your friends and family and a lot of people you shared the journey with, your teammates, the manager, a lot of the fans who have been there all over those years, so as you can imagine what it feels like."

McClean has been a role model for aspiring young footballers in his native Derry and he remains proud of his roots and his birthplace which he credits for shaping his mentality and developing his sense of patriotism.

"That's what Derry is famous for, they get behind their own and the support I received and you see it online was absolutely phenomenal.

Ireland winger James McClean says no words can describe how he felt when presented with his 100th cap last Monday night.

"They see me, which I am, as one of their own. They see themselves as a part of that as well.

"They feel they're being represented and so share that journey with me as well. I always said, I'm a product of my environment and that's what helped me get to where I am today.

"It's amazing. I have a massive mural in the place I grew up where basically I learned everything. I have 100 caps for Ireland. It's the stuff of dreams. You dream of playing football and being a professional footballer but the reality of achieving what I achieved you don't ever see that far ahead but I'm sat here today and I've done that.

"It hasn't sunk in yet but I'm sure it will one day and I'm sure I will look back on it with pride."

International footballer James McClean pictured with his son James, dad Patrick, his brother Patrick and friends at a celebration for his 100th cap for Ireland held in Bishops Gate Hotel on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 034

Ireland's poor start to the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign has left the Boys in Green with a mountain to climb if they're to qualify for the Championships in Germany but McClean declared the team is 'up for the fight' facing into a double header against France and Netherlands next September.

Indeed, McClean remains convinced Stephen Kenny's men can turn things around and he's personally motivated by the potential to become the first Irish player to play at three different European Championships.

"There are massive games coming up," he said. "I've been quite fortunate to play in two Euros before. I could stand corrected but I think if we did qualify and I play in a third I would be the first player to play in three European championships for Ireland.

"So I still have motivation. I still feel fit, I'm still hungry and still passionate and while that's the case and while I'm still being picked, what's the point in stopping?"

Close family and friends joined him for a private function 24 hours after he led the Irish team out against Gibraltar and the Wigan Athletic winger admitted he's now looking forward to unwinding.

"Even if I wasn't to get the 100 caps it would still be nice to get a get-together when you're home but it turned out absolutely perfect. So it's just family and friends tonight and a nice little celebration.

"I'll be honest with you. When you start to realise, I can do this or it's within touching distance, the past year, you have been a bit more stressed going into the international games because you're just thinking 'right let's get the caps, let's get the caps, get the caps. It adds a little bit more pressure to obviously the pressure of actually playing anyway.

"If anything it's a weight off the shoulders. I enjoy it anyway but I am able to enjoy it that bit more now."

When he made his senior football debut for Derry City in June 2008, it would've been hard to imagine he would be setting international records.

So often football throws up fascinating twists of fate and the fact it was the man who handed him his Brandywell bow 15 years ago who was responsible for giving him his 100th cap is quite the story.

"It's mental how football works, some of the scripts that are written. Obviously I'll be eternally grateful to Stephen for giving me my start in football and for him to be the man who gives me my 100th cap as well is special and I'm sure it's special for him as well because it's a great story.

"I'm glad I got to share that moment with Stephen given that he gave me my start in football."

He publicly jumped to the defence of the under-fire Ireland boss during a press conference last weekend and he insists the entire squad is united in their belief they can still qualify for Germany.

"At the end of the day he's the manager, we're the players, right through to every member of staff, we're all in this together.

"We all want to achieve the same thing. The more everyone is pulling in the right direction the better chance we have.

"We're up for the fight and we look forward to the fight. Talk is cheap obviously and actions speak louder than words but it's up to us now to hopefully back up our words with action and hopefully we can do that starting in September.

"After three games it's very easy to get carried away and write us off but there's a lot of football to be played and let's see where we are after it's played."

He's just 46 appearances off Robbie Keane's record now, he's equalled Damien Duff's total and needs three more to overtake Steve Staunton. That's the illustrious company he finds himself in now so what's been the secret?

"I always tell young players at club level and internationals, you only get one career, why not give it everything. You can enjoy the rewards afterwards. It's a short career, you're still young enough after you retire to enjoy all the rewards so give it everything because you only get one shot.

"When it comes to Ireland, I'm a supporter that gets to affect games. That's probably what I'm most proud of, that I get the opportunity to affect games.

"I was obviously in those young lads shoes way back when I started and I remember the role the senior players had on me and how great they were so as time evolves you kind of naturally progress into that role yourself and take on the traits that they have shown to me.