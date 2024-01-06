New Institute signing Mikhail Kennedy pictured during his debut against Crumlin Star in the Irish Cup at Brandywell. Photograph by George Sweeney.

INSTITUTE avoided an Irish Cup upset at home to Intermediate side Crumlin Star but needed two extra-time goals to see off the north Belfast outfit, setting up a sixth round clash with Ards at Brandywell.

Substitute Bobby Deane broke the deadlock with a close range effort from Patrick McClure's corner kick on 99 minutes and Kirk McLaughlin added the insurance strike with three minutes of the tie remaining.

Kevin Deery's team didn't produce the performance that has them flying high in second spot in the NIFL Championship table but all that mattered was the Brandywell based club are in the hat for the next round.

Crumlin, who dumped Limavady United out of the competition in the last round, had their chances with goalkeeper, Gareth Muldoon at his best to deny David Fearon in the first half while the striker also hit the foot of the post during a dominant spell by the visitors.

The home side held on and put away their chances when the tie went into extra-time and Deery can now focus his attentions on Tuesday night’s crunch rearranged clash against league leaders Dundela at Wilgar Park.

Deery handed ex-Charlton Athletic striker Mikhail Kennedy his debut following his transfer from Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders on Thursday with fellow new signing from Harland & Wolff Welders, Daylen Farren named on the bench.

And Kennedy was in the thick of the action as the home side threatened in the early stages.

Crumlin goalkeeper Ciaran McNeill produced a smart double save at point blank range to deny Orrin McLaughlin from distance and then Kennedy at point blank range.

McLaughin's strike from 25 yards bounced off the chest of the keeper and fell to Kennedy who pounced but McNeill made himself big and saved well.

Kennedy kept the ball alive and with his back to goal he laid it into the path of Shane Boyle, the centre half blazed his effort high and wide.

At the other end Fearon got in behind the 'Stute defence and with Gareth Muldoon racing off his line to close down the space the Crumlin frontman screwed his shot agonisingly off the foot of the post.

There was controversy in the 21st minute when Mbuli chased a ball over the top from Kennedy and appeared to be barged out of the way by the keeper who made no contact with the ball on the edge of the box.Despite appeals from the 'Stute forward referee Declan Hassan was unmoved.

Gareth Muldoon was called into action on 25 minutes after Joseph McNeill played a searching ball over the top and when Fearon found himself in on goal his side-footed effort towards the corner was turned behind at full stretch by the 'Stute keeper.

The Belfast men were unfortunate not to get their noses in front 12 minutes into the second half when Francis Nolan spread the play wide to Kevin Lynch in space on the right wing. His first time cross was deflected and James Doyle somehow headed over the bar from four yards.

It was a let-off for Deery's troops and they survived another scare moments later when Doyle skipped past his man inside the penalty area before picking out Noel Halfpenny at the near post but his volley was deflected just wide of the post.

'Stute were struggling to gain meaningful possession of the ball and Crumlin looked the likeliest to break the deadlock.

Joseph McNeill's audacious effort from 40 yards nestled on top of the 'Stute net before Nolan's 25 yard strike was deflected narrowly over the bar.

Sub Michael Harris tried his luck from 30 yards and it had the Crumlin keeper scrambling towards his near post where he turned it behind for a corner.

Kennedy went down inside the penalty area after a challenge with the Crumlin centre half but the match official brandished a yellow card to the 'Stute striker for simulation.

That was the last action of regulation time as the tie went to extra-time.

Muldoon came to his side's rescue seven minutes into the first period of extra-time when Stephen Smyth threaded a lovely pass into the feet of Nolan but his first time strike was parried behind by the 'Stute keeper.

The breakthrough arrived on 99 minutes from a McClure's corner which was kept alive at the back post and substitute Deane reacted quickest to the loose ball firing into the roof of the net from inside the six yard box.

As the second period of extra-time got underway Kennedy's strike towards the far post was deflected wide for a corner but at the other end Crumlin's Brendan O'Neill tried his luck from 35 yards with a blistering effort which cannoned off the crossbar.

O'Neill came so close to an equaliser with four minutes remaining but his well struck volley from 14 yards was reflected over the bar as 'Stute defended bravely.

Kirk McLaughlin was the coolest head in the Brandywell when he was put clean through on goal with two minutes to and showed great composure to pick out his spot for the insurance goal and book that sixth round tie with Ards.

INSTITUTE: Gareth Muldoon; Ryan Morrow, Conor Quigley (Patrick McClure h-t), Shane Boyle, Evan Tweed (Kirk McLaughlin 64), Orrin McLaughlin, Mark Mbuli (Michael Harris 55), Bradley Callaghan (Bobby Deane 82), Dylan King, Tiarnan McKinney (Daylen Farren 55), Mikhail Kennedy; Subs.Fintan Doherty, Patrick McLaughlin.

CRUMLIN STAR FC: Ciaran McNeill; Samuel McBurney (Breandan O'Neill 90), Aidan McNeill, Neill Hawkins, Kevin Lynch (Stephen Smyth 89), Aidan Lillis, Joseph McNeill, Noel Halfpenny (Kevin Trainor 82), Francis Nolan (Conor McLaughlin 77), David Fearon; James Doyle; Substitutes; Mark Lyons, Fionntan Marley, Eogan Corrigan.