Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is back in League of Ireland football.
The 54-year-old has become John Caulfield’s assistant manager at First Division men Galway United.
Galway-born Horgan is one of the longest-serving League Of Ireland managers in recent history after his tenure with Finn Harps, which spanned almost a decade.
He earned promotion with Finn Harps to the Premier Division on two occasions, and in his first season, he brought them to their first FAI Cup Semi-Final in 14 years.
Horgan now moves back to his hometown, as he now fills the position of Assistant Manager to Manager John Caulfield and is looking forward to his new position.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge, we all know how difficult and demanding the league is, but I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Horgan, a cult hero in the League Of Ireland, brings a wealth of experience to the backroom team and understands what it takes to get teams promoted, doing it twice with Finn Harps, and spending six of his nine years at the helm in the Premier Division against the odds.
The Tribesmen’s new assistant puts work rate and ethics at the forefront and will come up against his former club Finn Harps on the opening night of the 2023 First Division season.