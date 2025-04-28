Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​'Man of the Match' Jack Coyle says Ardmore Football Club finally have their 'holy grail' after winning a historic first Irish Junior Cup in Windsor Park against Enniskillen Town United on Friday night.

Coyle - son of Derry City legend, Liam - headed home his team's crucial first goal which proved the catalyst for a superb Ardmore comeback that took Feidhlim O'Neill's team from 2-0 down to 3-2 before they were eventually forced into a penalty shoot-out.

The 23-year-old revealed severe cramp meant that he had doubts if he would even be able to hit a penalty in the shoot-out but still found the net before keeper Kristian O'Hagan and Ryan Cleere proved the heroes, O'Hagan saving two Enniskillen spot-kicks and Cleere slamming home Ardmore’s decisive winner.

It proved a 'Hollywood' ending for a trophy the local club has been chasing since its inception nearly 50 years ago and Coyle was delighted to have played his part in a victory that will be remembered for generations.

Ardmore's Jack Coyle celebrates the Irish Junior Cup victory. (Photo: IFA)

"The Junior Cup is the 'holy grail' for Ardmore," explained the striker, "When I came out to Ardmore, Conor Coyle used to say to me, 'You're going to win us this cup' and now I have played a wee bit of a part in doing it so I'm just buzzing. I think everyone in Ardmore is going to be partying for a few days. There going to be statues of a few boys put up," he laughed.

"I don't really even know how to describe it. You are up so high, feeling good and then suddenly it is all wiped away in seconds (with the Enniskillen equaliser) but, yeah, we did well after that to hang on.

"I was down with cramp with about five minutes to go in extra-time and I looked up and they hit the post or the bar or something, but I was so far gone I wasn't sure if I would even be able to hit a penalty.

"I decided I had to roll it (the penalty) down the side. I thought I'm not going for power here just in case my leg goes again but thankfully I sent the keeper the wrong way and it was some feeling.”

"I can't really believe it if I'm honest. It is probably the best day I have ever had in football, especially to do it in Windsor Park. It is unbelievable!"