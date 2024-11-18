Institute manager Kevin Deery

KEVIN DEERY faces a difficult balancing act as he tackles two games in four days this week.​

The Institute boss admitted he would have to consider whether or not to 'sacrifice' tonight’s high profile BetMcLean League Cup clash with Irish Premiership champions Larne at Brandywell on in favour of focussing on finding form in their inconsistent league campaign.

​The 'bread and butter' of the NIFL Championship is Deery's main concern at present after a 4-2 loss to Ards at Brandywell left them languishing in ninth place despite being level at 2-2 with five minutes to go.

Deery kept his players locked in the dressing room for almost half an hour after the final whistle to address their shortcomings on Saturday evening and with two games coming up in the space of four days this week, the Creggan man understands Friday's clash with Armagh City and returning to winning ways in the league, takes on greater significance.

“Playing Tuesday and Friday is difficult but we have to see what's the best way, as staff, to go about this Larne game. Even in our best performance with our best players there I don't think it's anywhere near enough to get near Larne at the minute to be totally honest.”

‘Stute produced an admirable display against Linfield in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup last season, losing 3-1 in the end. However, the odds are heavily stacked up against Deery’s side tonight.

“Last year we came up with game-plans and were competitive in cup competitions but it might be one we might have to sacrifice and give some young boys experience and then we can knuckle down again on Friday.”