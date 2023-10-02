Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Brandywell club's squad depth has served them well this season considering injuries to key players and once again on Friday night reinforcements from the substitutes' bench made significant contributions in the 6-0 drubbing of UCD.

Brandon Kavanagh has had limited game-time but has still managed to play a key role for Derry. He was introduced as a 62 minute sub against the Students with the score at 3-0 and he chipped in with a deft closed range header seven minutes later before slotting the ball through to fellow sub, Jamie McGonigle to complete the rout on 89 minutes.

Both players and fellow subs, Jordan McEneff and Cian Kavanagh, have no doubt been frustrated with a distinct lack of starts in recent months but their respective contributions and from other players on the fringes haven't gone unnoticed by the City boss who has been delighted with their commitment and attitude.

"He (Kavanagh) had (Paul) McMullan one side, (Michael) Duffy the other side and McGonigle ahead of him," began Higgins when asked about Kavanagh's performance.

"We brought him on with loads of pace around him. We know he can thread nice passes and picks up really good areas. He's now a goal threat and he gets a header from inside the six yard box which is great.

"He plays a great pass for Jamie's goal as well so Brandon has made a fantastic contribution, particularly, as a lot of them have, from the mid-season onwards. He's really elevated his game.

"I know he can be very frustrated at times, as all young players are. They want to play all the time but I don't take him for granted - far from it!

Derry City's Brandon Kavanagh was amongst the goals on Friday night against UCD.

"I have a huge amount of respect for him. His knowledge on the game is absolutely brilliant as well. I think he's been a really good player for the club but he can be frustrated at times when he's not in the team but that's life and that's football.

"I've been in that position loads of times and I know what it's like but he's had a really, really strong contribution in recent months."

Managing the dressing room and keeping frustrated players happy and together has been the most challenging part of his tenure admits Higgins.

"It's the hardest part of the job. I have so much respect for our players because there's not a bad egg at all in the group,” he laughed.

Derry City's Michael Duffy celebrates scoring against UCD at the Brandywell on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney