PAUL McMullan believes it's now time Derry City start 'kicking into gear' as they prepare to complete the first series of fixtures against Drogheda United on Friday night.

The winger has been favoured over his fellow Scotsman Dom Thomas on the right wing for the past two fixtures but accepts they both must be 'patient' and be ready to be called upon as Tiernan Lynch makes full use of his squad.

Thomas replaced McMullan on 62 minutes in the 2-1 win over Cork and made an instant impact with his involvement in Ronan Boyce's superbly taken equalising goal just three minutes later.

Whoever gets the nod against league leaders Drogheda tonight, McMullan knows Derry must move up the levels to maintain their ascent up the table.

Derry City players Adam O' Reilly, Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan and Strength and Conditioning coach Danny Doherty.Photograph: George Sweeney

"Of course [it's good for the squad]. Dom's a good player so when he's in you've got to be patient. You've got to wait and you'd think he's the same when I get the chance, he'll be patient.

"Dom came on the other night and made a big impact on the game. That's the mindset you've got to have if you're not playing.

"We've got the option to go both ways. He'll probably come in on his left and look to put crosses in whereas I like to go on the outside and so it's just a case of whatever the game suits, the manager can call upon us.

"We're an experienced group. There were no big issues in our group. We knew it was going to turn and thankfully we're seeing that now. We were always confident. We have good players in the group. It was just about getting used to each other so hopefully now we can take off.

"With the new management team coming in you obviously have to get used to their new ideas as well. Hopefully now we can kick on." As an attacking player McMullan is fully aware he's expected to add more goals to his game but for now the message is simple.

"At the moment we're just passing it to Mick [Duffy] and hoping he scores," he joked. "It's got to come a time when others have to contribute and that's when the quality we have in the squad I'm sure a lot of people will step up.

"Once you get the first set of matches out of the way you see what everyone else has to offer. It's now time to kick into gear and get ourselves towards the top end of the table."

Victory tonight would move Derry to within a point of Drogheda but breaking the Co. Louth men's resolve is no mean feat.

"They're well set up and very solid at the back. They have real pace on the break and you have to be mindful of that or they'll punish you like they've done to a good few teams this year."

McMullan reminds us Derry were within a couple of wins of clinching a league and cup double and so he's confident there's lots more to come from this group of players.

"The way the league is, nobody is going to win 30 of the 36 games. You just have to keep picking up points, get into a wee run and you'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the year.

"We had a good squad last year. We were two games away from doing the double last year. It was a good squad. I think we've added a lot of quality and it's just a case now of finding out the best way to use all that quality and hopefully we'll not be far away."