​JACOB Davenport is excited to be reunited with his ex-Manchester City Academy teammates Will Patching and Sadou Diallo and reckons Derry City can help him roll back the years.

​The 25 year-old played through the age groups from U13s to U23s in a midfield three with Patching and Diallo and amazingly their paths have converged once more in the League of Ireland football.

"I think we know each other's game. We've all matured from when we were younger but it's exciting to be playing with them again," he beamed.

Davenport left City in July 2018 and joined Blackburn Rovers under Tony Mowbray for an undisclosed fee where he made 36 first team appearances.

Injuries restricted his development at Ewood Park but he went on to carve an impressive career at Lincoln, Stockport and most recently Morcambe.

His good friend Patching went from City to Notts County before taking the road less travelled when signing for Dundalk before making his eventual permanent move to Foyleside.

And Diallo moved from the Etihad to Wolves and arrived at Derry following a spell with Forest Green.

The move to the League of Ireland hasn't worked out too badly for Patching and Diallo who have won the FAI Cup with Derry and have played regularly in European competition. They've been two of Ruaidhri Higgins' most successful signings and the Brandywell boss is hoping he's made it a hat-trick with Davenport's arrival.

Derry City's new signing Jacob Davenport is all smiles as he's unveiled at Brandywell this week. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

The energetic holding midfielder believes a fresh challenge in Ireland will be good for his career and he didn't have to think too long about signing on the dotted line of an 18 month contract last weekend.

Of course his ex-Man City teammate Patching played a key role in negotiations.

“I spoke to 'Patch' quite a few times over the years really, just seeing how he was, keeping in touch with him, but then especially the last few weeks and getting more information about the club and the league.

“Patch just had good things to say, he's loved it here, he's enjoying his football and that's the main thing, just enjoying your football.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and new signing Jacob Davenport answer questions from the media at the Brandywell press conference. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

“It has happened so quickly, but I'm starting to settle in well. The team has been very good with me, you can see straight away it's a good changing room."

Morcambe have been experiencing financial difficulties and Davenport was one of 16 players they were forced to let go to balance the books.

However, the player believes things have worked out for the best after a season with the EFL League Two outfit.

"There was a lot of financial difficulties and a lot of uncertainty at the club. It was a good club and it felt like a family club and I enjoyed my time there but I thought it was time to try something new and test myself and start enjoying playing in a team that suits my style of play.

"I think that's what's drawn me here [different challenge]," he explained. "Obviously knowing what Will's been doing and he spoke highly of the club so it was something new to try and I think at this stage of my career it's right for me. The team plays the way I want to play and I think it'll suit me down to a tee."

Indeed, he's been impressed with Derry's style of play during Saturday's friendly fixture against Crusaders at Seaview last weekend and how they go about their business in training and so he thinks he will thrive on Foyleside.

“I can see the team, even from the friendly the other day, what Will and Sadou have said, the team like to play football, and that suits me.

"I've not really had that in the last few years since I've left City's Academy. The style of play has not really suited my game, but I can see straight away this team will suit my style of play, so it's exciting.”

Derry have two league matches before their 2024/25 Uefa Conference League campaign begins with a trip to Gibraltar to face Bruno’s Magpies. And a potential clash with Danish giants Copenhagen could also be on the cards.

Davenport admits the prospect of playing on the continent for the first time as a professional was a major factor in enticing him to move to Ireland.

"Definitely. It's something I've never played in professionally. I've played in youth Champions League growing up but to play in Europe as a professional is something definitely you want to do in your career so I'm looking forward to it.

"As a professional you want to play in the big games and test yourself against the best opposition and that's what brings the best out of yourself.”

The prospect of playing in front of the Brandywell support, playing in Europe and battling for the FAI Cup and league title certainly whets the appetite for the player hungry for honours.

“I've watched a few games over the last year or so because I've tried to keep tabs on what Will and Sadou have been doing.

"I remember watching the Cup Final a couple of years ago and that looked unreal at the national stadium. I've watched a few games in the league and it looks quite physical but that's something I like, a few tackles flying in and that's something I like to do myself to be honest.”

With Patching currently on penalty and free-kick duties, we can expect several interesting discussions over dead ball situations in the coming weeks.

And anyone who has watched his stunning stoppage time free-kick winner for Morcambe against Tranmere will know Patching has a fight on his hands in that department.