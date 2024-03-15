Derry City’s Mark Connolly reacts at Dalymount.

FORMER Brandywell favourite James Akintunde netted the decisive goal at Dalymount where managerless Bohemians ended Derry City's unbeaten start to the season.

The Dubliners began life without Declan Devine with a first win over the Candy Stripes on their home patch in 16 attempts in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They hit the front on the half hour mark against the run of play as Dayle Rooney capitalised on a mistake from Sam Todd and curled clinically past Brian Maher.

Maher produced a stunning point blank save to deny Bohs' Polish striker Filip Piszczek's header at his near post.

However, the City keeper could do nothing to stop Akintunde's close range effort following a corner kick on 77 minutes.

Derry were back in the game 60 seconds later as Ronan Boyce drove the ball into the far corner of the Bohs net from 25 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops couldn't find an equaliser as the Limavady man suffered his first defeat at Phibsborough since taking charge.

Higgins made two enforced changes from the victory over Waterford with Ben Doherty and Michael Duffy missing out through injury.

In came Danny Mullen for his first start of the campaign and Sam Todd also got the nod to accompany Mark Connolly in the heart of the City defence.

Derry fans will have welcomed the sight of both Will Patching and skipper Patrick McEleney who were both named on an experienced looking bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins opted for two up front in an attacking line-up with Daniel Kelly on the right wing and Paul McMullan starting on the opposite flank.

Bohemians meanwhile were starting life without former boss Declan Devine who parted company with the club midweek.

First team coach Derek Pender took charge and made one change from the loss to Shelbourne last week as Brian McManus was replaced by Jevon Mills at the back.

There was concern for the Derry bench less than 50 seconds into the match when Connolly went down in some pain after clearing the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately the Monaghan man was soon back on his feet and back on the pitch after receiving treatment.

Cian Byrne floated a pinpoint crossfield pass to the feet of Dylan Connolly who crossed into the six yard box where Filip Piszczek headed wide of the mark.

At the other end McMullan's tame strike was gathered easily by Kasper Chorazka before O'Reilly tried his luck from 25 yards, forcing the Polish keeper to parry clear at full stretch.

Derry almost capitalised on 20 minutes from a misjudged defensive header as Byrne tried to find his keeper from the edge of the box. Kelly gambled and it almost paid dividends as he got the faintest of touches with his right boot but Chorazka managed to get a strong hand on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That proved to be the end of the night for Byrne who got clattered as headed towards his own goal and he was replaced by Aboubacar Keita.

For all of Derry's dominance it was Bohs who broke the deadlock on the half hour mark and it was a horrible moment for Todd who was forced into a difficult situation by an overhit Connolly pass.

The centre half then got caught in two minds and scuffed his attempted back pass on the edge of the box as Rooney nipped in and curled into the far corner with a clinical finish.

Todd got caught for pace four minutes later. This time Connolly got in behind and as Maher came to close him down the winger went down in a heap over the leg of the City keeper just inside the area. Derry fans in the Mono Stand held their collective breath but match referee Rob Hennessy booked Connolly for simulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McJannet drilled a shot across the face of goal and well wide of the far post as Derry tried to respond after an anxious five minutes.

Derry were trailing by that solitary Rooney strike at the break but four minutes after the restart it could've been worse but for the heroics of Maher.

Bohs overturned possession and Donnelly skipped past Todd and delivered dangerously into the six yard box towards Piszczek whose point blank header was denied by a stunning one handed save by Maher at his near post.

The Pole pulled his hamstring in the process and was replaced by ex-Derry City favourite James Akintunde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMullan came so close to an equaliser but his long range effort sailed narrowly wide of the upright.

O'Reilly burst forward in a promising Derry counter attack before slotting a beautifully timed pass through the Bohs defence to find the run of Kelly, however, the winger's low strike was stopped superbly by the advancing Chorazka.

McMullan jinked between two Bohs defenders just inside the penalty area before working the ball onto his right foot but the Bohs keeper saved his 10 yard strike comfortably.

Derry were forcing the issue and O'Reilly's 25 yards strike found the safe hands of the keeper on 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Bohs who doubled their lead on 78 minutes from a corner kick as McDonnell got a flick at the near post and Akintunde bundled it over the line.

Sixty seconds later Derry were back in the game thanks to Boyce's thunderous strike from 25 yards which nestled into the far corner.

Derry pressed for an equaliser but it wasn't their night as they go into the international break on the back of a disappointing loss.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Lilander, Mills, Byrne (Kieta 25), Kirk; Connolly, Clarke (Grant 88), McDonnell, Flores J. McManus 72); Rooney; Piszczek (Akintunde 51); Subs Not Used - Talbot, Kukulowicz, B. McManus, Reinkort, Gilmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Todd (Coll 56), McJannet; McMullan, O'Reilly, McEneff (P. McEleney 56), Kelly (Patton 75); Mullen (Patching 75), Hoban; Subs Not Used - Ryan, S. McEleney, McGinty, O'Donnell.

Referee - Rob Hennessy (Dublin).