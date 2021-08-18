James McClean joins Wigan Athletic for a second time

James McClean with his daughter Allie-Mae and son Junior at the DW Stadium last night.

The Republic of Ireland international - who was named Wigan's 2014-15 Player of the Year - was presented to the fans at the DW Stadium ahead of last night's League One game against Wycombe Wanderers.

He has signed a one-year deal after Latics paid an undisclosed fee to Championships side Stoke City.

McClean, 32, donated £5,000 to the Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club Crowdfunder last year as the Club’s supporters raised over £750,000 to save Latics, prior to the acquisition of the club by Phoenix 2021 Limited.