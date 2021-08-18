James McClean joins Wigan Athletic for a second time
Creggan native James McClean has returned to Wigan Athletic - six years after leaving the club.
The Republic of Ireland international - who was named Wigan's 2014-15 Player of the Year - was presented to the fans at the DW Stadium ahead of last night's League One game against Wycombe Wanderers.
He has signed a one-year deal after Latics paid an undisclosed fee to Championships side Stoke City.
McClean, 32, donated £5,000 to the Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club Crowdfunder last year as the Club’s supporters raised over £750,000 to save Latics, prior to the acquisition of the club by Phoenix 2021 Limited.
He played more than 300 appearances across the Premier League and the Championship, bringing vast experience and quality to Leam Richardson, and is returning to the club for a second spell.