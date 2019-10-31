James McClean presents Derry City starlets with football boots

Republic of Ireland international James McClean made a surprise visit to watch the Derry City U15 panel play Stoke City during their end of season tour on Tuesday.

The Creggan man, who continues to inspire the next generation of young players, visited the Candy Stripes dressing room before Tuesday’s game and handed out nine pairs of boots to the players and stayed on to support the boys.

James McClean pictured with the Derry City U15 squad.

Derry went 1-0 down from a set piece on 53 minutes before Luca Doherty headed home the equaliser just after the hour mark.

City had late chances, with Keenan McLaren stopped by a great defensive block and Oisin Gallagher slipped Luca Doherty in but he was denied by a smart stop by the home side's goalkeeper.