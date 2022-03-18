Jamie McGonigle didn't need much convincing to extend Derry City deal
IN-FORM Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle insists he didn't need much convincing when offered a new contract extension by the Brandywell club this week.
The 26 year-old has netted four times in five games already this season and was rewarded by an offer to stay on Foyleside until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.
He's certainly hit the ground running since joining from Crusaders midway through last season and City boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes there's no reason why the Dungiven man can't spend his entire career at the club.
“He’s a quality player and as much as the supporters have bought into him, the rest of the players and staff here have bought into him as well," said Higgins.
“There is absolutely no reason why Jamie can’t play out his career at Derry City.”
The player himself said it was a very easy decision and that he was more than happy to put pen to paper.
“I’ve started the season well and I’m really enjoying my football. Once the club approached me about signing a new contract I didn’t need much convincing.”
“Ruaidhri is building something special here and has brought in some top quality players. It’s the biggest club around so why wouldn’t I?