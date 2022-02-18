Jamie McGonigle earns Derry City opening night draw against Dundalk at Oriel

Derry City midfielder Joe Thomson celebrates his equalising goal just before half-time at Oriel Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore. (Maiden City Images)

JAMIE McGonigle's late header secured a point for Derry City who twice came from behind in an entertaining opening to the season against Dundalk at Oriel Park.

And the Dungiven man really should've bagged all three points for the Candy Stripes but rattled the crossbar with just the keeper to beat in the final five minutes.

Stephen Bradley had put the home side in front with a clinical strike into the far corner of the net on 32 minutes.

Debutante Brandon Kavanagh attempts to find a teammate during the first half. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Derry deservedly were back on level terms five minutes before the break as McGonigle crossed towards the back post where Joe Thomson was on hand to score his seventh goal for the club.

Dundalk edged back in front on 75 minutes when Mark Connolly headed in from a corner kick.

However, substitute James Akintunde outpaced Sam Bone on the left wing before finding the head of McGonigle who found the net from close range to clinch a precious point.

The striker really should've secured all three points five minutes later when clean through on goal but his ferocious effort came back off the woodwork as the teams shared the spoils.

Will Patching in action for Derry City against his former club Dundalk at Oriel Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore (Maiden City Images).

Higgins handed competitive starts to three of his new signings with Cameron Dummigan and Brandon Kavanagh given the nod while Ireland U21 keeper Brian Maher was preferred to Nathan Gartside in goals.

Will Patching made his second debut for the club against his former employers while Patrick McEleney began on the bench on his return to Oriel Park.

Michael Duffy was the surprise omission from the team sheet andthe game came too soon for striker Matty Smith.

Teenager Liam Mullan who recently signed his first professional contract with the club was named amongst the substitutes.

As for Dundalk, Stephen O'Donnell named eight debutantes in his starting XI while Robbie Benson was back for his second spell with the Lilywhites. Pat Hoban and Andy Boyle were the sole survivors from last season in a new-look starting line-up.

Derry broke with promise on five minutes as Dummigan raced into space in the middle of the pitch before unleashing Kavanagh but his low cross was cleared desperately by Boyle.

At the other end Maher was forced into making his first save of the night from Bradley's left footed snapshot on the edge of the box and he turned it around the post for a corner.

Kavanagh looked lively and when he beat the offside trap to latch onto a ball over the top his first time shot was turned behind at the near post by Nathan Sheppard.

A beautifully crafted move on the Derry right flank involving Kavaagh who flicked the ball deliciously into the path of Patching came to nothing despite a searching cross from the Englishman across the face of the goalmouth.

Maher was tested again on 22 minutes as Sam Bone received the ball in acres of space 30 yards from goal

There was a flurry of yellow cards dished out by referee Robert Harvey after a melee inside the Derry penalty area which stemmed from a foul on Joe Thomson. The Scotsman, one of two players who went into the book, sustained a bloodied nose from a flailing boot as a Dundalk player attempted an overhead kick inside a crowded six yard box.

Dundalk broke the deadlock on 32 minutes after a quick counter as Joe Adams switched the play as Bradley raced into the box, turned inside to create a yard from Ciaran Coll before rifling into the far bottom corner of the net.

Bone again was gifted space in teh middle of the pitch and needed no invitation to shoot but fortunately for Maher his well struck effort from distance went the wrong side of the post.

Derry were back on level terms five minutes before the interval after superb work from McGonigle who outmuscled Andy Boyle before driving towards the penalty box. The striker picked out Thomson at the back post with a a terrific cross and the Scot made no mistake with a clinical close range finish.

Benson tried his luck with a strike from the edge of the box at the start of the second half which almost caught Maher out but the ex-Bray man managed to keep it out at full stretch and Harkin cleared the danger.

Lafferty sent a cross high into the Dundalk danger area but McGonigle's looping header went over the crossbar on 57 minutes.

The retreating Harkin made an important last ditch tackle to deny Benson a shot on goal from 12 yards after the midfielder was played through on goal by Hoban moments later.

Patrick McEleney was introduced to the game on 63 minutes replacing Ciaron Harkin as he made his long awaited return in the red and white candy stripes at his former stomping ground.

James Akintunde replaced Danny Lafferty as Higgins went in search of a winner with the game in the balance.

Dundalk were back in front on 75 minutes from a corner kick as Connolly rose above Toal and headed into the net as the City skipper protested to the referee claiming he was fouled.

Five minutes later Derry clawed their way back after Akintunde did brilliantly to get past Bone on the left wing before delivering a pinpoint cross onto the head of McGonigle who found the net from close range.

Thomson found the run of McGonigle who peeled off his marker before hitting an outrageous effort from an acute angle which clipped the crossbar on its way over.

And with five minutes remaining the striker was clean through on goal with just the keeper to beat but crashed his effort off the crossbar once again.

Dundalk: N. Sheppard: S. Bone, A. Boyle, M. Connolly, L. Macari (M. Hanratty 89), R. Benson, S. Bradley, D. Williams (K. Ward 82), J. Adams (G. Sloggett 60), P. Doyle (D.Kelly 60), P. Hoban; Subs Not Used - P.Cherrie, B. Gartland, J. Martin, R. O'Kane, D.McMillan.

Derry City: B. Maher; C. Dummigan, C. Coll, E. Toal, C. McJannet, D. Lafferty (J. Akintunde 63), J. Thomson, C. Harkin (P. McEleney 63), W. Patching, B. Kavanagh, J. McGonigle; Subs Not Used - N Gartside, S. McEleney, G. Storey, J. Malone, C. Porter, O. McLaughlin, L.Mullan.