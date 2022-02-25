Jamie McGonigle's 95th minute stunner hands Derry City victory over Shamrock Rovers

Will Patching celebrates his second half penalty against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

JAMIE McGonigle's sensational 95th minute strike handed Derry City victory over Shamrock Rovers to reinforce the Brandywell club's early season title credentials.

The Dungiven man who opened his account for the season in the 2-2 draw against Dundalk produced a stunning individual effort right at the death to send out a statement to the reigning champions.

Man of the match Will Patching had given Derry a 56th minute lead from the penalty spot but substitute Dylan Watts pegged the home side back with a terrific free kick from the edge of the box.

Jamie McGonigle rises highest to meet this ball against Rovers.

With five minutes of stoppage time signalled McGonigle did brilliantly to win the ball from Roberto Lopes before racing towards goal and firing the ball into the top corner to send a sold-out Brandywell into raptures.

Rovers were gifted an early chance with two minutes on the clock as Dummigan's wayward back pass was intercepted by Rory Gaffney who found Danny Mandroiu just inside the penalty area but he fired over the crossbar to spare the Lurgan man's blushes.

Derry responded well and from a throw-in Joe Thomson played Kavanagh into space but his first time strike with the outside of his boot was gathered cleanly by Mannus.

Patching went down under pressure from Lee Grace inside the Rovers six yard box but referee Rob Hennessy pointed for a corner kick.

Will Patching runs towards the South End Park stand after scoring from the penalty spot.

Kavanagh swung it in from the right towards the back post where City skipper made a promising run but powered his header wide of the mark on 10 minutes.

Jack Byrne found the run of Gaffney in behind Toal with a lovely pass over the top and with just the keeper to beat at the near post the Rovers striker was denied by Maher who produced a superb save with his outstretched hand.

At the other end Lafferty headed into the side netting from Kavanagh's inswinging corner kick as the homeside looked dangerous from set pieces but the game remained finely balanced.

Kavanagh sliced open the Rovers defence with a searching pass into the path of McGonigle but Lopes read the danger and managed to block the shot.

Match winner Jamie McGonigle celebrates his 95th minute strike.

Derry midfielder Kavanagh dispossessed Hoare inside the Rovers half before feeding McGonigle who broke at pace but the striker dragged his shot wide when he had options either side.

Moments later Patching did superbly to get past his man before floating the ball across the face of goal but Akintudne couldn't get that vital touch.

Two minutes before the break a flash of brilliance from Mandriou forced a smartr save from Maher who turned the Rovers midfielder's sweetly struck bicycle kick around the post.

The Derry keeper was certainly the busier of the two during the first half, making those saves from Gaffney and Mandriou but the teams went in level at the break.

Derry were playing into a strong crossfield wind in the second half and Higgins made an early change with Patrik McEleney coming off the bench to replace Akintunde.

It wasn't long before Derry were in front. Patching's clever free kick found the run of Kavanagh who peeled off his marker before finding the feet of McGonigle. The City striker was then barged off the ball by Byrne and the match referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Patching who sent Mannus the wrong way as he coolly found the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Stephen Bradley emptied his bench with a triple substitution as Burke, Watts and Lyons entered the fray on 66 minutes.

Ciaron Harkin brought down Gary O'Neil on the edge of the Derry penalty area and Watts curled it into the corner of the net to level the game on 73 minutes.

The fourth official signalled five minutes added time with Rovers in the ascendancy. However, it was the home side who took advantage as McGonigle showed strength and composure before driving the ball into the top of the net for the winning goal on a night of drama on Foyleside.

Derry City: Maher: Dummigan, Toal, McJannet, D. Lafferty; Kavanagh (S. McEleney 96), Harkin (Boyce 72), Patching, J. Thomson, McGonigle;Akintunde (P. McEleney 54): Subs Not Used - Gartside, Coll, McEleney, Storey, McLaughlin, Malone, Porter.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cotter (Lyons 66), Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Mandroiu (Burke 66), O'Neill, Towell (Watts 66), Byrne, Finn (Gannon 88), Gaffney (Greene 83); Subs Not Used - Pohls, Carey, Emakhu.