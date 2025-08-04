Jamie Stott of Derry City warms up before his debut in Tallaght.

​IT WASN'T exactly a dream Derry City debut for ex-Morecambe defender Jamie Stott but the Englishman is confident he will benefit from his first taste of League of Ireland action in Tallaght.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Tiernan Lynch didn't hesitate in throwing Stott into the lion's den against Shamrock Rovers less than a week after his arrival on transfer deadline day and while he equipped himself well on the night, he was hugely disappointed with the result which all but ended any slim hopes of challenging for the title.

"Yeah it was a difficult night in the end. I think the first half was a pretty even game," said Stott. "We had the best chance which came back off the post and we went in at half-time unlucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to come back out in the second half and start really bright and to concede the early goals killed us and we never really came out of the blocks.

"The way we conceded the second goal too, we were disappointed and we made it a tough day for ourselves. It's about taking your chances and keeping the ball out of the net at the other end.

"Unfortunately we didn't get that goal in the first half. We've gone into half-time in an okay position and feeling we've executed the gameplan well. Second half we didn't start the way we did in the first half and that's what's killed us."

So how did he assess his first performance in a Derry shirt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought I played okay but it’s not about how I played. I came here to win games, help the team and be successful.

"We're 11 points behind them now but we're never going to give up. They're the benchmark and that's who we're chasing. We've got 10 games left. We'll get back to training this week, regroup, look back at where we can improve and go again next Friday and we need to make sure we put in a big performance." Stott insists he had no reservations about starting the match despite his lack of match fitness.

"I've had a full preseason under my belt. This is my first competitive night but I feel good and I'll benefit from this so hopefully I come through the week unscathed and be ready for next Friday."