The event showcased the Foundation’s ongoing outreach work across Derry and marked a new partnership with the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), which will enable further opportunities and cross- border programmes in the coming months.

Longstanding supporter of the Foundation O’Shea attended the event to take part in a football session with partner school students, before joining the partnership conference, during which he spoke about his career, education and support of Manchester United Foundation.

The Foundation launched its first overseas partnership with Ulster University in 2018 – offering students the opportunity to develop business and entrepreneurial skills – and has since developed a network of partner schools and community football programmes, impacting the lives of over 1,500 young people across Derry-Londonderry communities.

Friday’s event celebrated a new funding partnership with IFI: the Uniting Communities programme will allow the Foundation to making a positive difference to further young people and communities, with plans for cross-border provision.

Manchester United Foundation CEO John Shiels addressed the guests at the event, comprising of stakeholders and representatives from partner organisations across Northern Ireland.

A panel of students from Foundation partner schools and community projects across also spoke at the event, highlighting the impact the partnership work has had on their communities and education.

“We’re pleased to be extending our partnership work in Northern Ireland, proudly continuing our presence here from 2018 onwards,” said Shiels.

“Thanks to a new collaboration with IFI, we are now able to expand our work here, as well as taking our provision across the border into the Republic of Ireland, with a new partnership with Rosses Community School, to ensure we are bringing communities together.

“We strive to continue our mission of providing young people with unique opportunities and experiences through the power of Manchester United, and to encourage them to make better life choices.”

Professor Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional and Community Engagement, said: “At Ulster University, we pride ourselves on our strong links with local schools and strive to create a welcoming environment on our campus for activities that benefit the local community.

“Working together in this new initiative with IFI further builds on our established, impactful partnership with Manchester United Foundation, through which we inspire students by fostering skills and self-belief that they will carry with them throughout their education and future careers.”

IFI Chair Shona McCarthy said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Foundation on our wider peace and reconciliation journey. Through our Communities in Partnership Programme, we are building stronger cross-community and cross-border relationships to

help shape a more inclusive future for all.

“Football is a fantastic catalyst bringing these young people together who might not otherwise meet. This programme will give them the tools and training to make positive life choices and ensure they have a voice and influence within their local communities.”

After taking part in a football session with pupils from the Foundation’s two partner schools in N. Ireland, Oakgrove Integrated College and St Joseph’s Boys’ School, plus participants from the Street Reds sessions, Ireland assistant manager O’Shea spoke about the value of a Man United presence in the north of Ireland.

He said: “To see Manchester United Foundation over in Northern Ireland, in Derry, on the ground and what they bring to the schools and the communities has been amazing.

“Any chance you get to improve kids’ lives, to help out kids in the community and to give them encouragement to grow their confidence – whether it’s socially, mentally or physically, if you’re helping a kid then it’s brilliant to be a part of it.”

