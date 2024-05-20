Johnny Kenny goal in Tallaght ends Derry City's unbeaten run
SHAMROCK Rovers moved to within two points of second placed Derry City as Johnny Kenny's early strike proved the winner in a free-flowing clash between two of the protagonists for the league title in Tallaght.The Brandywell club's six match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end at the home of the four-in-a-row champions and it was a more dominant win than the scoreline would suggest.It was Kenny's fifth goal in seven games as Rovers bounced back from last Friday night's shock defeat to bottom of the table side Dundalk.The last time Ruaidhri Higgins' side suffered defeat was at the hands of Rovers at Brandywell back in April 19th and Stephen Bradley's men have now won two and drawn one of their three head-to-heads with one of their closest rivals.With the midway point of the season reached, there's little to separate the top three but there are ominous signs for the rest as Rovers look back to their slick best with some of their top talent making a timely return.They entertain leaders Shelbourne - who moved four points clear on the summit with a last gasp winner against St Patrick's Athletic in Inchicore - next Friday night and Derry will be hoping to make ground when they host Sligo Rovers at Brandywell.The winning goal in Tallaght arrived on seven minutes after a superb attacking move from the home side. Graham Burke tried his luck from distance and his powerful effort bounced off the chest of Brian Maher but fell to Kenny who made no mistake with a clinical finish with the rebound.
The warning signs had been there for Derry – who were without the suspended Pat Hoban – as on-loan Celtic striker, Kenny watched his shot after 90 seconds blocked on the line by Adam O'Reilly.
Derry looked shaky at the back but still managed to threaten at the other end and Will Patching will have expected to do better when Michael Duffy laid the ball into his path on the edge of the box but he delayed his effort and it eventually was deflected bejhind for a corner.
When Trevor Clarke was upended inside the penalty area by Cameron McJannet, referee Damien MacGraith pointed to the spot. Up stepped Graham Burke to double Rovers' lead but Maher, at full stretch down to his right, palmed the ball to safety.
Burke later hit the side netting and Pico Lopes flashed a header a yard wide with 15 minutes to go.
Derry pressed for an equaliser and there was six minutes additional time signalled but despite the late pressure they couldn't unlock the Rovers' defence.
ROVERS: Pohls; Honohan, Cleary, Lopes; Farrugia, Poom, Kavanagh (Byrne 35), Clarke; Burke (McEneff 68), Nugent; Kenny (Greene 68).
DERRY: Maher; S McEleney, McJannet, Coll (Todd 46); Boyce (Diallo 71), Dummigan (P McEleney 46), O’Reilly, Duffy; McMullen, Patching (Patton 83); Mullen (Kelly 71).
REFEREE: D MacGraith.
