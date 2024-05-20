Shamrock Rovers 1 Derry City 0

SHAMROCK Rovers moved to within two points of second placed Derry City as Johnny Kenny's early strike proved the winner in a free-flowing clash between two of the protagonists for the league title in Tallaght.The Brandywell club's six match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end at the home of the four-in-a-row champions and it was a more dominant win than the scoreline would suggest.It was Kenny's fifth goal in seven games as Rovers bounced back from last Friday night's shock defeat to bottom of the table side Dundalk.The last time Ruaidhri Higgins' side suffered defeat was at the hands of Rovers at Brandywell back in April 19th and Stephen Bradley's men have now won two and drawn one of their three head-to-heads with one of their closest rivals.With the midway point of the season reached, there's little to separate the top three but there are ominous signs for the rest as Rovers look back to their slick best with some of their top talent making a timely return.They entertain leaders Shelbourne - who moved four points clear on the summit with a last gasp winner against St Patrick's Athletic in Inchicore - next Friday night and Derry will be hoping to make ground when they host Sligo Rovers at Brandywell.The winning goal in Tallaght arrived on seven minutes after a superb attacking move from the home side. Graham Burke tried his luck from distance and his powerful effort bounced off the chest of Brian Maher but fell to Kenny who made no mistake with a clinical finish with the rebound.