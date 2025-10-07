Institute manager Peter Hutton greets Glentoran manager Declan Devine. Photograph: George Sweeney

Institute 0 Glentoran 1

JORDAN Jenkins spared Glentoran's blushes at Brandywell Stadium as the striker's second half goal sent last year's defeated finalists into the second round of the BetMclean Cup at the expense of a brave Institute.

Twenty league places separated the NIFL Premiership leaders and Championship outfit 'Stute but it was the home side who enjoyed the best of the chances.

In fact Glens boss Declan Devine made four changes at half-time after a poor first half showing from the East Belfast men and it changed the momentum of the contest.

Institute’s starting eleven against Glentoran. Photograph: George Sweeney

Substitute Shea McGinley found himself clean through on goal seconds after coming off the bench on the hour mark and was denied by a crucial save from Peter Urminsky.

Moments after that chance the Glens found the breakthrough from a corner kick flicked on by Shane McEleney and bundled over the line by Jenkins for the winner on 63 minutes.

Padraig Lynch volleyed over the bar from close range when he met Caoimhin Porter's inswing cross as 'Stute wasted a glorious chance to take the game to extra-time.

Pat Hoban also had chances to double Glentoran's lead in the second half but headed wide from a free header before the experienced striker was denied by an excellent save from Jack Mills. It mattered little in the end as the Glens progressed but 'Stute can take huge confidence from this performance.

Institute’s Conor Quigley gets the ball ahead of Glentoran’s Christie Pattisson. Photograph: George Sweeney

The Glens lost in last year's decider to Cliftonville and Devine showed his intention to progress when naming a strong starting line-up which featured four former Derry City players, Hoban, McEleney, Ciaran Coll and Joe Thomson who made their Brandywell return.

It was a who’s who of Brandywell legends on the sidelines with Institute manager Peter Hutton greeting his opposite number Devine and his assistant Paddy McCourt ahead of kick-off.

Coll, returning after a long lay-off, had an effort from just inside the penalty area charged down by the 'Stute defence early on but it was the NIFL Championship side who looked most dangerous.

Indeed, 'Stute almost capitalised on a neat one-two involving Brendan Barr and Lynch on the edge of the box. Lynch laid it into the path of Caoimhin Porter who curled a powerful strike over the bar.

Porter tried his luck on 17 minutes when the ball broke kindly to him in the middle of the park and from 40 yards he spotted keeper Urminsky off his line. His ambitious lob hung in the air and the Glens stopper gathered cleanly.

Peter Hutton's troops were dealt a blow on 23 minutes when centre back Sean O'Kane was forced off with a dislocated shoulder and was replaced by Graham Crown.

The Glens were dominating the ball but lacked quality in the final third as 'Stute continued to frustrate the Premiership outfit. Aidan Tejada let fly with a left footed strike from 25 yards which sailed narrowly wide of the target on the half hour mark.

For the first time in the contest Christie Pattison - making his first start of the season after his nine match ban - got himself into a promising position inside the 'Stute defence but his low strike was blocked bravely by Shane Boyle.

At the other end another misplaced pass from Urminsky gave Brendan Barr possession and he raced into the box before picking out the run of Porter inside the six yard box but the ex-Derry City fullback volleyed over the bar.

The Belfast men survived another scare five minutes before the break when Aidan Hegarty played in Lynch who deftly slipped it through the legs of Ryan Cooney but dragged his shot wide of the post.

Glentoran lost Cooney to injury in first half injury time as Devine had plenty to think about at the interval with the match scoreless.

The Glens boss clearly wasn't happy with his team's first half display and made those four changes which had the desired effect. In came Jordan Stewart, Daniel Amos and Cameron Palmer for Pattison, Cooney and Kamson-Kamara and there was an instant response as the Glens began to churn through the gears.

'Stute substitute McGinley found himself clean through on goal seconds after coming on the hour mark. He charged down Coll's attempted clearance and with just the keeper to beat, the Slovakian saved well with his feet.

Three minutes later Glentoran found the breakthrough from a Daniel Amos corner kick. It was flicked on at the near post by McEleney and Jenkins ghosted in at the back post to bundle the ball over the line.

'Stute had a glorious chance to level it on 74 minutes when Porter swung a dangerous cross from the left side into the Glens' six yard box but Lynch somehow volleyed it over the bar.

Ex-Derry City hitman Hoban was also guilty of missing from close range moments later when Stewart picked him out with a pinpoint cross but the Galwegian headed wide of the far post with the goal at his mercy.

With less than 10 minutes to go 'Stute were still in the game and created an excellent chance for the equaliser when Tejada pulled it back to Lynch just inside the box but the striker screwed his effort wide.

Hoban got in behind the 'Stute defence for the first time on 87 minutes but Mills denied him with a brilliant save from 10 yards to keep the score to a minimum.

Former Welders keeper Mills again produced a smart save to deny Jenkins at his near post and while 'Stute fought bravely until the end, the Glens did enough to ensure their name was in the hat for the second round as they marched on.

Institute: Jack Mills; Conor Quigley, Shane Boyle (Callum Doherty 73) , Caoimhinn Porter, Stephen Doherty, Sean O'Kane (Graham Crown 23), Brendan Barr (Ben Hutton 73) , Aidan Hegarty (Shea McGinley 60), Aidan Tejada, Caoimhinn Crossan.

Glentoran: Peter Urminsky; Ryan Cooney (Daniel Amos h-t), Josh Kelly, Michael-John Kamson-Kamara (h-t), Shane McEleney, Ciaran Coll; Burt, Jordan Jenkins, Joe Thomson (James Singleton 80), Christie Pattisson (Jordan Stewart h-t), Pat Hoban.

Referee - Steven Gregg.