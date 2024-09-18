Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​JORDAN McEneff believes he made the right choice to leave 'double' hunting Derry City for Larne but the midfielder has backed Ruaidhrí Higgins' team to pip his former club Shelbourne to a first league title since 1997.

​The 23 year-old, who finished as Derry's top scorer in the league last season (eight goals), admits it was a difficult decision to walk away from his hometown club during the final weeks of the campaign while a league and cup 'double' remains on the cards.

Higgins was unable to guarantee the ex-Arsenal youth game time as he made his way back from a fractured ankle sustained in a training match back in April. And when Larne offered him the chance to go to Inver Park it became a 'no brainer' for the Cornshell Fields man.

It didn't take long for that decision to feel justified as McEneff was part of the Larne team who became the first Irish League club to make the group stage of a major European competition with a 4-3 aggregate win over Lincoln Red Imps.

Midfielder Jordan McEneff believes he made the right choice to move to Larne from his hometown Derry City.

"It came about quickly," explained the midfielder. "It was the week of the Cork game in the cup. My granny had passed away so I was in Dublin for most of that week.

"By that stage I was planning to be back with Derry. I was back in training on the Sunday. It was Larne who got in contact at the end of that week.

"I had a call on the Saturday and spoke to the manager, the owner and the Head of Recruitment there. They were talking about what they want to do, what their vision is and how they think they can help me. It sounded like a great opportunity.

"With the squad at Derry at the time, Ruaidhri said to me he couldn't promise me any minutes, so I didn't know how much I could play between then and the end of the season.

Larne’s Jordan McEniff makes his debut against Lincoln Red Impsin the Uefa Conference League play-off last month.

"It was a no brainer when the opportunity came about to go and play football. It was something I had to do. The fact Derry are still in the cup and still in the running for the league, it was a big decision to leave but I think it was the right thing to do.

"Hopefully Derry win on Saturday and go the whole way. When it comes to the run in for the league I think the squad Derry have is more than capable of winning the league too,” he predicted.

