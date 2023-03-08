Derry City’s Jordan McEneff is hoping to maintain his blistering start to the season, as Dundalk visit the Brandywell this Friday night.

The talented midfielder has netted four goals in three games for the Candystripes this season, but he believes there's still lots more to come from both him and the squad and he's expecting a tough test on Friday as Dundalk, make the trip to the Brandywell.

McEneff admits that captain Patrick McEleney has encouraged him to make more runs in behind defences and runs into the penalty box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good to be scoring goals and winning games, so long may that continue," he insisted.

"I was just speaking to the more experienced lads in the team like Fats (Patrick McEleney) and he said that it's important to be making those late runs in as a midfielder and being in positions where you can score goals, so it's something I have tried to work on and make sure I'm being around the final third during the game and I think it's going well so far, so happy days.

"Even after Monday night’s game a lot of the lads obviously weren't disappointed because at the end of the day we got the three points, but we know that we can play a lot better and we'll work to play a lot better, but the three points is the most important thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've got a lot more in the tank than what we've done so far this season.

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins talk all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

"Dundalk are always strong and they always have been, so it's never an easy game against them, we've prepared all week, we’ll go into the game with whoever is playing and try to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dundalk have got good players all over the pitch and I think it was the last game of last season you could tell that they've got quality experienced players all over the pitch. It's never an easy game against them, so we'll definitely give them a lot of respect on Friday night and we'll do everything we can to get the three points.

"I think the Friday/Monday games and being able to win games comfortably has helped us. Obviously Friday wasn't comfortable at (Shamrock) Rovers, but Cork was a comfortable 2-0 and then a comfortable 4-0 on Monday at UCD, whenever we're not playing at our best and that's giving us confidence.

"We know that we can be better and it's up to us to work and be better on Fridays and Mondays."

The 22-year-old has praised boss Ruaidhrí Higgins and his assistant Alan Reynolds for giving him the belief to go and express himself and concedes everyone in the squad knows that from time to time they may not be selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be fair the gaffer and Rennie, the both of them have been fantastic and they've given me a lot of confidence and I think you can see that now," he added. "You can see that I'm playing with a bit of confidence and obviously the team is doing well so everyone is happy.