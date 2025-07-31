'Jackie' enjoys the 2022 FAI Cup celebrations in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

​CIARON 'Jackie' Harkin represented Derry City on 109 occasions but the Creggan man admits wearing the shirt of his hometown just once 'would've been enough' to make him and his family immensely proud.

The 29 year-old midfielder departed Brandywell for Sligo Rovers on transfer deadline day to end an 11-years association with his boyhood club he joined as a fresh faced 18 year-old. He maintains his baby-faced looks as he exits the Lone Moor Road venue this week but there's been so much that's changed since he first signed for the club's Academy from local junior side, Trojans.

As a youngster he would attend Derry City games up and down the country with his dad and despite cutting ties after his second spell - a seven season stint - he insists he will 'always be a fan'.

"I think I've been there seven seasons so it has been a long time," said 'Jackie' on this week's Talking Derry City podcast. "Over seven seasons I would've liked to have played more games than I did but that's not always the way football goes," added the player who ranks his hat-trick against Finn Harps in a 4-0 romp back in 2019 as his most memorable moment in a Derry jersey.

"I'm proud because even getting to play for Derry once would've been enough for me but playing over 100 games for my hometown club was massive and I was captain a few times which made me extra proud.

"Having to leave now, it's very difficult to make that decision but, for me, for football reasons, I needed to make that decision if I wanted to go out and play football. That's what I've done and hopefully I can go on and kick on with my career again now."

The former Coleraine player, who gets married to his long term partner Demi Gallagher next December, admits he was willing to see out his contract with Derry which expired at the end of the season despite interest from Irish League clubs.

However, when John Russell and Sligo Rovers approached little more than 48 hours before the transfer deadline he recognised the offer to join the Bit O'Red until the end of the year with an option to extend to 2016, as the perfect opportunity.

"To be fair, that wasn't really in my head (moving on). I spoke with Tiernan a few times and the option to leave for an Irish League club came up a few times. It wasn't something I was interested in doing any time this year.

"I wanted to see out the rest of the season with Derry. My contract would've been up in November but when the opportunity came to sign for another League of Ireland club, things were different.

"There was something about it when John Russell contacted me, it was something different to any other conversation I've had with anyone else. For me, with having November and December off last year, I never got a break when I went on loan to Coleraine.

"I need that downtime this year. I'm getting married in December this year so having that off season this year was something I was really looking forward to.

"Staying in the League of Ireland was probably the big thing that made me go for this. I knew I needed to go out to play games but I wasn't really going to do that until January time so I was happy enough to stay with Derry until my contract was up. It was just something I wasn't expecting and something I jumped at when it came to me.

"It happened over the space of maybe three days. The transfer window ended (Monday) so I didn't have much time to think about it but it's something I'm really excited about so I just went for it.

"It's been a busy few days. It's a fresh start and I'm looking forward to it but it's not the way I wanted it to go. I obviously wanted to play for Derry as long as possible - it's my hometown club but it's just something that I needed at this time of my career to freshen things up and give me a new challenge.

"It was tough to make that decision having been at Derry for a long time. It was a tough day yesterday but it's a new challenge for me now and one I'm excited about."

Harkin overcame back-to-back ACL injuries and had to watch his teammates run out onto the Aviva Stadium pitch for two FAI Cup Finals and fulfil a childhood dream of his while he recovering from his surgery in 2022 and then again while out on loan at Coleraine in 2024.

"When I came back to Derry for the second time those were the days I was hoping to have, challenging for league titles and getting to cup finals. It would've been a dream of mine to play in the FAI Cup final for Derry City and seeing them win, I was buzzing for all the boys and being around them all the time.

"There's nothing I could've done about it. The injury happened and there was nothing I could've done to be on the pitch.

"After seeing them have that experience it was something I was trying to get over the last two years - that chance for myself but obviously it never came. Hopefully I can have days like that further on in my career now."

Restricted to six appearances this season under Tiernan Lynch he knew his time at the club was coming to an end but he's mature enough to accept that one of Derry's biggest strengths is in its midfield trident of Carl Winchester, Sadou Diallo and Adam O'Reilly who were difficult to dislodge.

But Harkin's feeling fit and rejuvenated as he begins life at the Showgrounds this week where he will meet up with familiar faces Patrick McClean - who was in his youth teams at Derry - Will Fitzgerald and Cian Kavanagh and he'll no doubt have Sligo's October 3rd fixture at Brandywell circled on his calendar.

"I feel good. I feel fit and ready to be playing. There's that and there's good midfielders at Derry so I knew where I stood. It's not one of those things where I'm saying I should be playing. I know there's top midfielders in front of me. I accepted that.

"I knew I could do a job if I got a chance but it's something I accepted. It would be a different story if I felt I should've been in there in front of people. Coming back after the loan with Coleraine I knew it would be a tough season this year and it has been.

"Obviously the last few years have been tough too but I'm ready to kick on. Hopefully this is the chance I need to help me kick on," added 'Jackie' who will also step away from his coaching duties at Institute Football Club to concentrate on his playing career.

'Jackie' will settle into his new digs in Sligo this week and it'll be the first time he's been away from home when plying his trade so he knows will take a bit of getting used to being away from his fiancee and young daughter, Indie.

"It's something I've never experienced before in my career. I've never left home and have always been living in Derry playing football so it's a new experience. It's a new challenge but I'll take every day as it comes. I'll try and get home whenever I can and they will be coming down here to stay as much as possible. We'll make it work and hopefully it's for the good."

For now it's goodbye but not farewell to his beloved Candy Stripes and while his allegiances have changed, he won't have too long to wait until he's back playing at Brandywell.

"I just want to thank everyone at Derry City for everything over the years. My time as a player might be over but I'll always be a fan. I gave my all and made my family proud which I am proud of and will be forever grateful for their support. Here's to the next chapter and getting back to my best."