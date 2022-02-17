Karen Pyne honoured to take up Derry City Supporters' liaison officer post

Karen Pyne with the late great Hugh Curran.

Pyne, who has supported her hometown club all her life and has been a volunteer for over two decades, also knows she has big shoes to fill as she takes over from her good friend, the late great Hugh Curran.

The Creggan man sadly passed away in December 2020 after a short illness, so for Pyne to take over his post is something special and something she’ll cherish.

“I was honoured to be asked, but then sad thinking about Hugh,” she stated. “Hugh did so much for the club and it’s massive shoes to fill and I just hope I can do as good a job as Hugh did for all the Derry fans.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hugh was brilliant and he went over and above, he always did, for everybody.

“As everyone knows, he travelled the length and breadth of the country and I have to admit nine times out of 10 I was standing beside him. So I know he’ll be my guardian angel SLO (Supporters’ Liaison Officer).”

Pyne, like every Derry supporter, can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin but was quick to point out that she is unable to get tickets for this evening’s opening game at Dundalk, no matter how many times she is asked.

“I know it’s going to be a big year for us and I’m probably going to be busy, but first off can I just tell supporters I can’t get tickets for Friday night for anybody, so please stop ringing or messaging me,” she laughed. “Jokes aside, it’s going to be a massive year, season ticket sales are at the highest in years, so it’s going to be a massive year for the club, the fans and the city.

“What I would tell people is get Derry City’s name back out where it belongs and, for me personally, I’ll be looking to communicate from the club to the fans, so that we can get the club rocking again.

“I’ll be the communication between the club and the fans and if anybody has any issues or ideas or wants to volunteer and help the club out, then come ahead and you’ll be listened too.”

The Brandywell Pride member feels that the Candy Stripes club has always had a special bond with its supporters and she wants to maintain that legacy and tells fans not to be shy with the ideas and come and see her.

“I have been volunteering for the club for some 20 years and I have always been a Derry City fan and if it wasn’t for the volunteers, the club probably wouldn’t be half of what it is,” she explained.

“I’m now really looking forward to Friday night, hopefully we can get a result.