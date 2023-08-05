Back for a second spell as 'Stute boss, Deery - who was last on the Brandywell touchline as assistant to ex-Derry City boss Declan Devine in April 2021 - has assembled a team with bags of potential.

Ex-Derry City U19 winger Mark Mbuli stole the headlines with a well taken brace against Knockbreda but the performance and result against the East Belfast men who, based on this evidence will struggle in the division, was nothing more than 'a good start' according to Deery.

Next week's trip to Shamrock Park where Championship favourites Portadown await, will provide a sterner test of 'Stute's credentials.

"It's good being your own man," said Deery when asked what it felt like being back on the sidelines. "My last few jobs I've been assistant manager so it's good you can put your own stamp on it as such but there's also good people behind me as well. I'm delighted with the way it's started but it's early days yet."It was a good start," he repeated.

"The clean sheet was very rewarding. I don't think we managed to keep too many in the preseason friendlies. So it was rewarding. We did have to dig in at times.

"We know what this Championship is about. It's not always going to be pretty and it was a dry pitch for us. We played some really good football at times but we understand sometimes it's difficult to move the ball on this pitch. The boys did really well and we will move on to Portadown now next week."

After dicing perilously with relegation from the Championship last season - a scenario which could've jeopardised ambitious plans for their new Clooney Park base - Deery wants to bring some much needed positivity back to the club which has faced no end of adversity in recent years. "We want to try and get as much positivity about the place again. The boys are looking to put the work in but we have to keep building. It's only a good start for us.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney.

"All signs are good so far but I'm no fool in football so a good preseason, one good game, let's move on to the next one and see how we get on. He wants to put his own stamp on the team and with nine new arrivals and a young ambitious team intent on playing an attractive brand of football despite the limitations of the Brandywell pitch in the Saturday afternoon sunshine, there's reason for optimism.

Derry City loanee Liam Mullan was particularly impressive alongside scorer of both goals, Mbuli. It was an all-round promising team performance with the likes of Dylan King, Ryan Morrow and substitute Sean McCarron adding much needed experience which will become more important as the season progresses.

Knockbreda are not the yardstick to judge everyone else by but 'Stute were dominant and could've been out of sight with their share of the scoring chances with King having a goal disallowed for offside and both Michael Harris and Shaun Leppard hitting the woodwork in either half.

"I didn't know how clinical we would be this season because they are young. Most of them are probably playing their first senior game. There's three or four of them anyway playing their first senior game.

Institute’s Mark Mbula in action against Knockbreda. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 93

"It wasn't for the want of trying and getting into the right areas. The composure will come but the big thing for me was creating the amount of chances and how clear cut they were. I looked up and saw people scratching their heads a bit but listen, we created the chances and got three points which is the most important thing."

Mbuli was causing all sorts of problems for the Knockbreda defence and the diminutive forward was singled out for praise by his manager for his awareness and 'aggression' in the penalty area.

"It just shows the character he has because he's only 5' 6'' but he had two great headers. He scored a great header and should've scored a second and he will be disappointed but he's got that aggression and timing to attack space and that's all you need. I don't think you need to be overly big.

"You have to have aggression and awareness to attack space to score. Our remit has always been to sign good, technical players who want to get on the ball and play and create and excite people. That's what we've tried to do. It won't work every week. We've done it in spells today so we go again on Saturday.

Institute‘s Liam Mullan is challenged by Aston McDermott of Knockbreda. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 92

"The young boys will get better and better with each game but we will suffer setbacks so I'm delighted with the performance and result today."

Deery expects his players to 'do the dirty work' as well as express themselves on the pitch and despite the encouraging start, he knows Portadown, who got up and running with a 3-2 win away to Dergview, will be the litmus test.

"We have loads of potential but what I've been really happy with is their work ethic. We know they're good footballers but you see them tracking back. Top players do it so we have to try and replicate it. I don't think we can afford at Institute for boys to take breaks and not do the dirty work. Hard work comes first and then your talent shows.

"This will be a big test for us we're under no illusions. Portadown's budget is astronomical in terms of where we're at but what we have is young, hungry players and a bit of experience amongst it.