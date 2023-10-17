Kevin Deery describes Niall Grace as a 'brilliant fit' as Creggan man joins Institute coaching staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Grace, who enjoyed two spells at 'Stute, replaces former first team coach Peter Allen who departed the club due to family commitments.

Having initially returned to the club as a player, Grace opted to take up the vacant coaching role after a conversation with Deery and his assistant Mo Mahon.

Grace sustained a broken leg in October 2021 while playing for Ballinamallard United against Institute at Ferney Park and while it was his intention to return as part of the playing staff, the 30 year-old felt it was the perfect opportunity to gain some coaching experience.

"Niall had a really bad leg break," explained Deery. "He's been in training with us for two or three months. We love his character and personality and felt now was a good time for him to transition into coaching.

"We asked if he wanted to do it and he was very open and liked the way we're doing things at the club. It was a no brainer for us because Peter Allen due to his family situation left a few weeks ago which opened the door for someone to come in.

"We feel Niall is a brilliant fit for us and will add a lot of experience. He knows the Championship inside out. He's managed to win it as a player and has played in it quite a bit - something myself and Mo haven't done so I think he will help the players. He's an honest hard working person who wants to win so that;s what we want about us."

And 'Stute assistant manager, Mahon echoed those sentiments.

Niall Grace, pictured playing for 'Stute against Crusaders' Philip Lowry, has joined the club's coaching staff.

"He did really well when he was in training and we played a friendly and he did really well in that too. Obviously we knew Niall's qualities and what he's like and he's brilliant to have around. Myself and Kevin chatted and he was in a lot of pain every time he played for 20 or 30 minutes after every session and took a couple of days to come around. Myself and Kevin had a conversation and felt Niall was ideal for what we want to bring into the group. He's coming in now as a coach and will learn off myself and Kevin.

"It's another set of eyes for us and it's someone who knows the league, knows the clubs, knows the players.