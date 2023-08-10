​Deery's second reign as ‘Stute boss got off to the perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Knockbreda at Brandywell last weekend.

However, the honeymoon period is already well and truly over as they face the ultimate acid test of their credentials against Niall Currie's experienced Ports team.

The journey both teams are on are in stark contrast as Portadown have invested heavily in an attempt to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

Institute‘s Liam Mullan is challenged by Aston McDermott of Knockbreda. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 92

Institute, who narrowly escaped relegation from the Championship last term, have a new-look team of young talented footballers at the start of their football journey.

Despite the vast gulf in terms of experience and physicality, Deery expects his team to stand up to their biggest challenge yet.

"Obviously we know the resources Portadown have at hand and the money they've invested to go straight back up so we're under no illusions," said Deery.

"It's going to be a really tough game for us. We're the polar opposite. We're getting young players in with a lot to prove and trying to help and guide them in how to play the game and how to compete.

"So it's two opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of experience and youth. It will be a big test for us and one we want to go and give our best and see where we're at.

"We know it's going to be a hard game away to the league favourites but we have to enjoy that.

"Being so early in the journey but maybe this conversation this time next year might be a different conversation.

"We're just trying to be as positive as we can, get at teams and enjoy it. We played very good football at times at Brandywell and we want to entertain at home and play on the front foot but sometimes we will have to go away from home, dig in and pull a rabbit out of the hat to be honest.

"So why not on Saturday? That has to be our mentality. Bring it on!"

Portadown's new signing, former Coleraine and Glenavon striker Eoin 'Skinner' Bradley is expected to be available for Saturday's game as he returns to full fitness to bolster an already formidable Portadown attack.

Deery knows his team will be forced to dig deep if they're to stun the home side who got their campaign off and running with a 3-2 win at Dergview last week.

"This is a team coming down from the Premier Division who have probably invested even more money or around the same amount. They will really put it up to us.

"We’re young on our journey but the message will be clear to them about how we want to play and what we're going to face. "Hopefully our young boys can step up to the challenge which would be really refreshing for me because the effort and honesty they've put in during the last eight or nine weeks has been immense.

"So it's another challenge. Play your football and step up to the physical side of it would be my message. I'm looking forward to it.

“They are very aggressive and physical and have a lot of experience in their team. They know what it takes to win championships so I'm under no illusions they will be really focussed and out-muscling and out-powering us especially at home in front of a big crowd.

"But your own personal pride has to come into it. When you're up against someone you don't want them getting the better of you, that’s my mentality and always has been. That's what I try to instil in my team so we'll not go up there to be intimated that’s for sure."

"It will be a really hard game but when you strip it all back, it's a game of football. We have good players in our team. We can pass the ball well and we will never veer away from that because that's my belief.

"We have to stand up to the physical side of the game and that's the message. Let's play our own football but make sure you're competing in your personal duels.

"It's a very forceful front foot game and there’s a lot of balls up to the front men and over the top. It's territorial football, getting throw-ins high up and getting crosses into the box.

"So there will be a lot of that we have to face but that's part and parcel of the game. You have to embrace that and dig in.

"If it is big ‘Skinner’ up top, as a competitor and a semi-professional footballer you have to enjoy those battles. You don't shy away from them.

"Portadown have goalscorers in their team so they play to their strengths. They get balls into the box. There's a couple of 20 goals a season men in their team.

"We're on the other side of the coin, punting on young lads who have a bit to prove in the game. This is where the two clubs are at. They're itching to get out of the division and have signed experienced players like Skinner. They have Paul McElroy and Alan O'Sullivan up front who are all 20 goals a season men in the Championship so we know they will try and pepper our box and get those men into dangerous areas to score goals and try and overrun us.

“As long as we compete and give everything but we have to stand up to their physicality."