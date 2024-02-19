Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​’Stute should've taken a much more convincing lead into the half-time break but a glut of wasted chances meant their advantage was the minimum after goals from Michael Harris and Evan Tweed either side of Ian Fletcher's heavily deflected volley.

Dundela came out in the second half and dominated their title rivals, scoring three unanswered goals to set down a real marker and stretch their lead over 'Stute to seven points with a game in hand. Deery's troops slipped down into fourth place behind Bangor and Portadown who both got points on the board over the weekend.

With 11 games remaining, it was a worrying second half collapse from the home side and Deery was at a loss to explain the contrasting performances from either half.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

With Linfield boss David Healy watching on from the Mark Farren stand ahead of that upcoming Irish Cup tie next month, the ex-Northern Ireland international certainly won't be shaking in his boots after this particular display.

"We played really well in the first half," reflected Deery. "We always work on trying to be free-flowing but when we have to be ugly we can be ugly because that's what this league throws at you. It's long balls, it's fight and second balls.

"First half we really imposed ourselves on the game and probably should've scored three, four or five maybe but didn't take our chances and we weren't ruthless enough. It's killed us in the second half.”

"We weren't ruthless in the opposition box and we certainly weren't ruthless in our own box in the second half. We were misjudging the flight of the ball. Our distances between our backline to our midfield and frontline was far too open.

Linfield manager David Healy(left), pictured alongside Derry City boss Ruaighrí Higgins (right) will have enjoyed what he saw in the second half as Irish Cup opponents 'Stute fell to defeat to Dundela. Photograph: George Sweeney

"They got on top of us. A wee bit of panic set in on us for the first time this season. We were done in the secnd half. I didn't see it coming.